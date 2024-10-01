MLB Playoff Bets For Wild Card Round

MLB Wild Card Round

In the new, well second-year, but still kind of new, format of the MLB playoffs, teams have a three-game series in one spot. No travel involved for the home team and a nice advantage for them in the first round. Last season, no series actually went to three games. There were two "underdog" teams that advanced through the round as the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers and the Rangers beat the Rays. That left the Phillies and the Twins to advance as home favorites. What will this season look like? I'll take a look at each series and see if there is a play worth putting money on in each series.

Astros vs. Tigers

I've mentioned before that there is almost always one Wild Card team that is worth trying to ride to the World Series. I maintain that in these playoffs and have already given out the Padres to win the World Series at +1200. The Tigers could be another consideration, but the reality is I don't see the pitching staff, after Tarik Skubal at least, being able to survive a series against this Houston offense. Don't get me wrong, the Tigers offense has improved, but not to the point of being competitive with Houston. The Astros offense is among the best in the playoffs. Their ability to hit for power and for average allows them to provide a balanced attack. I picked the Astros to win Game 1 and if they beat the Tigers in the first game, this series should be over. I think they can sweep this one so my favorite play in this would be Astros -1.5 games at +190.

Orioles vs. Royals

If there is one team in the playoffs that has to be a major concern it would be the Orioles. They started the season hot and then basically were .500 the rest of the way. In fact in the second half of the season, they went 33-33. Their high water mark of 24 games over .500 happened a few times, but most recently July 7th, so right before the All-Star Break. They lost five games before the break and then, as mentioned, were just average from there. The Royals were more consistent. The team has an MVP finalist in Bobby Witt Jr., and they have Salvador Perez providing leadership and just enough pop in his bat to make the team have more than one consistent player. The pitching staff of the Royals is giving me a bit of confidence that they could steal this series. Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo are both pitchers that I have confidence in being able to pick up a win. If the game goes three games, I assume Brady Singer would take the hill. I like the Royals to win against an Orioles team that has flatlined a bit for months. If you don't want to take the Royals, I also like the over 2.5 games for the series.

Brewers vs. Mets

If you didn't watch yesterday's first game between the Mets and Braves, you missed one of the most fun baseball games in years. Well, the last two innings at least. The first nine innings or so were rather boring, but whatever. The final few innings made up for it as the Mets took the lead, lost the lead, then took the lead. How do they respond today? I personally don't think it will be very well. Of all the pitching staffs in the playoffs, I feel like New York is the worst of them. Milwaukee hasn't shown much success in the playoffs over the past few seasons, and their pitching staff isn't the best either. The Brewers have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball and don't have the emotional toll of having to win in game 161 to get into the playoffs. I think they can take the opener and after last season's disappointing game, I think they win the series. At -135, I like the Brewers for the series.

Padres vs. Braves

The other team that made the playoffs yesterday was the Atlanta Braves, and they then had to get on a flight to San Diego. The Braves making the playoffs seemed like something that shouldn't have happened in the first place. After all the injuries that they dealt with, they were given another blow yesterday as Chris Sale was scratched from his Game 2 start and it is now reported that the Braves will likely not have Sale for the opening round of the playoffs due to back spasms. The Braves still have good offensive players, but they now have to face the Padres who have three or four strong pitchers they can throw at them at some point during the series. I like the Padres to win but there is no need to bet on this series to me. I obviously think the Padres will win since I have them winning the World Series, but I don't have an official bet. I do think the Padres win this in two games though.