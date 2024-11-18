Mixon Should Run Wild On Cowboys Tonight

Texans vs. Cowboys, 8:15 ET

Well, gentleman, we've reached Monday Night Football. It has been another fun week of football. I had some bad picks and some good ones to this point in the week and am looking to end the Week 11 slate with a win for us. This is absolutely one of those games that when they scheduled it, the NFL thought they were getting a good one. Thanks to injuries and underperforming, the Texans and Cowboys are losing a bit of luster but still should give us some entertainment tonight.

The Texans come into this game with a 6-4 record, and four weeks ago, they entered a game against Green Bay with a record of 5-1. Since then, they've dropped three of their past four games with their only win coming against the Colts. In that span, the Texans also lost Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. They've now lost back-to-back games and this offense is struggling outside of Joe Mixon. Mixon has had just two games with fewer than 100 rushing yards this season. The only other game that Mixon didn't reach 100 yards was the Bears game when he got injured. Last week they hosted the Lions and got five picks off of Jared Goff but they still couldn't win as the Lions roared back and won the game 26-23. This week, they should have another opportunity to get the Cowboys to turn the ball over as Cooper Rush will be under center.

The Cowboys have struggled significantly this season. After making the postseason last year and instantly losing to Green Bay, they haven't found any footing this year. They haven't even won a game in Dallas in 2024. Their season has lacked any type of consistency on offense with virtually no running game. The only reliable player for the Cowboys has been CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott is now out so that success they had with Lamb is now also falling off of a cliff. They were only able to muster up two Brandon Aubrey field goals with Cooper Rush under center last week. Trey Lance got a bit of opportunity late in the game and went 4-for-6 for 21 yards, but also tossed an interception and was sacked twice. The Texans offense might be a little rough, but their defense still will present a big challenge for Dallas.

I'm not sure that the Texans will cover this number, but they were able to put up 23 points on the Lions last week, a much better defense than they are facing tonight. The Cowboys could only get six points against the Eagles last week, but the Eagles defense has been better lately. Collins should be back for this one, so I think that will boost the numbers. I will take Mixon to get over 89.5 rushing yards though. I think the Texans will continue to rely on him. He should once again get over 100 yards on the ground. You could sprinkle that at +120 as well.

