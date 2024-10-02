Mets Will Advance Against Montas And Brewers

Mets vs. Brewers, 7:30 ET

It almost seems unfair to boil the MLB playoffs down to just three games for some of these teams. After 162 games, the long, grueling schedule, I can't imagine even a seven game series would truly be representative of it all. In general, baseball and hockey playoffs are usually about whoever is the hottest team at the right time rather than who is the best team overall. The Mets, who already lead this series after a victory in yesterday's game, are one of the hottest teams in the game and look to oust the Brewers from the playoffs.

As much as it pains me to say it as a Cubs fan, there seems to be something special about this Mets team. This baseball team has been strange for two years now. Last year they were picked to be one of the best baseball after adding Justin Verlander, having a ton of talent, and the highest payroll in baseball history, the team started selling off players at the trade deadline. This season, they came in with lower expectations and looked like they were playing to those expectations. Then, something clicked, the team started hitting the baseball and winning games. They turned their season around and made it to game 161 with a chance to make the playoffs provided they won one of the next two games. In dramatic fashion they won the first game and launched themselves into this series. A team with no true Ace, now has a chance to advance with a win here. Tonight Sean Manaea takes the hill looking to close out the series. Manaea put together a great season going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP. His ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP are all top-20 in the Majors. If you want to be concerned at all about today's start, Manaea last pitched against the Brewers and allowed five earned runs in 3.2 innings, losing the game 8-4. Overall, the Brewers are hitting .326 against Manaea.

The Brewers have been one of the most consistent teams in all of baseball for the entire season. While most people wrote them off after trading away their All-Star closer last season, and losing their manager in the off-season, then trading their Cy Young Ace away, they continued to find ways to win. It wasn't just that, though. The club lost their former MVP and arguably their best player, Christian Yelich. Still, the team kept winning. This was similar to last year, but ultimately they were swept by the Diamondbacks in that series. Now they have the chance of history repeating itself against the Mets here. They lost yesterday 8-4 as the team jumped out to a lead before surrendering it to the Mets and never getting it back. Today they turn to a mid-season acquisition, Frankie Montas, in hopes of getting them to a Game 3. Montas was also the pitcher against Manaea against the Mets. He went four innings and allowed two earned runs. Overall, Montas is not a guy that puts a ton of blanks on the scoreboard, so I'd be surprised if he produces a flawless outing today.

The Mets were down against the Braves, came back, then went down, and then came back again. The Mets were down against the Brewers, came back, and then went down again before ultimately coming back for good. They are resilient and playing like they don't think they can lose a game. I have no faith in Frankie Montas to produce the game the Brewers need. I'm going to take the Mets to win this one at -105.

