Mariners Need To Win Against Hungover Astros

Mariners vs. Astros, 2:20 ET

I mentioned that I was a little bummed out that football wasn't on yesterday, because I had a great NFL weekend (6-0 on plays posted for Outkick). However, yesterday was a good baseball day, something I've needed as we haven't had too many great ones this season. We were able to take two wins with the two plays and are now going back for more as the season grows ever closer to the end. This afternoon we get a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Seattle comes into this game with what has to be a bit of frustration. At one point their opponent was 10 games back in the division and looked like they were dead in the water. The Mariners have arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, but have (almost certainly) the worst offense in the league. The staff continuously puts them in a position to win games, but despite a 3.51 ERA as a team and a 1.08 WHIP, Seattle is just four games above .500 and in jeopardy of not making the playoffs. They lost the division yesterday, so they are down to only being able to make the playoffs as a Wild Card. Thankfully for them, the Twins are struggling significantly. Unfortunately for them, the Royals and Tigers still look like they will make the playoffs. To keep the hope alive, George Kirby takes the ball for Seattle. Kirby has been very good for the team with all of his numbers in the top-30 of the Major League rankings. He is 13-11 with a 3.60 ERA, 173 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP. He has had a few rough starts this season, and three of them have come in the second half of the season. He has faced Houston three times this season, and the Mariners are just 1-2 in his three games, but Kirby has gone six innings and allowed one earned run in each of the three games.

The Astros, like the Mets, found a way to turn their club around and have found themselves sneaking into the playoffs. The team started the season looking like they were going to have a down year and would need to battle both the Mariners and Rangers, who were defending champions, for the division. At one point it looked like there was no chance to get two teams from the AL West into the playoffs. The problem was never really the offense, they have one of the best in the league. Once the pitching got straightened out, the team started looking better, and have now clinched the division. Today, one of the pitchers they added to the club, Yusei Kikuchi, takes the ball. Kikuchi has put together a solid season, going 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 198 strikeouts. Interestingly enough, the Astros are 9-0 in starts by Kikuchi since he came over via trade. He faced the Mariners once this season and wend six innings allowing just one run. Overall, Seattle hitters are just 20-for-90.

The Mariners have seen a couple of clubs celebrate during series against them. A week or so ago, the Yankees clinched a playoff spot after an extra inning victory over Seattle. The next day, we took the Mariners to win that game and they did. Then yesterday, the Astros officially clinched the division and celebrated after a win over the Mariners. The Astros have nothing left to play for and probably will be a bit hungover. Plus the Mariners need to keep winning. Will today allow the Mariners to win once again? I think so. Back the Mariners in this one.

