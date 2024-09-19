Mariners Can Capitalize On Party-Tired Yankees

Yankees vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

Thursday typically doesn't give us many options on the diamond as many teams are either off or are leaving for their next series. However, maybe because it is late in the season, we do have a rather packed schedule with 24 of the 30 MLB teams taking the field today. More and more things are becoming solidified as we get closer and closer to the end of the year. The Cubs lost last night which gave the Brewers the NL Central division - something of a foregone conclusion, but a big win for Outkick readers as I gave that out as my best play before the season started. Additionally, the Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Mariners last night.

Now the Yankees look to grab one more and get closer to a division championship with another win over Seattle this afternoon. The Yankees season has been pretty straight forward all year. They were one of the best teams all season and one of the first to secure a playoff berth. We knew they would make it (barring some sort of collapse) but the position they take to get into the playoffs was the questionable part. I suppose it still slightly remains questionable as they do need to still fend off the Orioles for the division crown. However, with Aaron Judge being one of the top players in the game, and the team having a great year from Juan Soto, plus making deadline moves to help their team, the Yankees once again look like a dominant franchise destined for postseason success. A lot will depend on the pitching staff, including guys like today's starter Clarke Schmidt. With a 5-3 record, 2.41 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP, it is hard to believe he might not get a start in the playoffs. I would guess they give him the ball, but he's only pitched a couple of games in the postseason and allowed three earned runs in 2.1 innings. He just recently returned to action after injury, and so far, he has looked great. He has pitched in two games, going 10.1 innings, and allowing two earned runs. He did face the Mariners before getting hurt and put up five strong innings, allowing just two earned runs to Seattle.

The Mariners are literally running themselves out of a playoff spot. Not only do they not have much time to make up ground on the final Wild Card spot, but they are doing stupid things that cost them games. They are five games back in the division, but with 10 games remaining, it is not likely they can win it. In the Wild Card, they are three games back, but the Tigers are ahead of them, and the Red Sox are hot on the Mariners heels. Two nights ago, they tried to steal home on a 3-0 count with bases loaded. I genuinely can't imagine I've ever written that sentence before or that I'll ever write it again. Last night, in a bit more of an understandable situation, Julio Rodriguez was on third, Randy Arozarena swung, let go of his bat, and it went flying toward Rodriguez. As Rodriguez ducked and tried to get out of the way, Jazz Chisholm of the Yankees called down to third because a distracted Rodriguez wasn't thinking about the play any longer. Chisholm got the ball, and tagged out Rodriguez. Ultimately the Mariners went down 2-1. Logan Gilbert will try and right the ship for the Mariners, bringing a 7-11 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP, best in the league. He has struggled a bit this month, giving up 10 runs in 20 innings. But, overall, he's been very good at home this season, going 3-5 with a 2.59 ERA on his home mound. He did face the Yankees once this year and produced a quality start.

I always have a hard time taking a team that just clinched a playoff berth and spent some time celebrating it last night after an extra inning (only 10 innings) win. Schmidt has looked good, and the Yankees still have something to play for, but it wouldn't surprise me to see them a bit hungover in this one. I'm going to take the Mariners who are hanging on for dear life. It isn't my most confident bet in the world, but I do think they should win this one.

