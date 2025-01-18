Looks For Game Between Lions And Commanders

Commanders vs. Lions, 8:00 ET

I have to say, I love having football on Saturday and Sunday. I mean, yes, we have football on Saturday and Sunday normally with College taking center stage on Saturday and then the professionals taking over on Sunday. Now we get four playoff games, two on each day. The playoffs haven't been great to this point, but I think this weekend should bring us better games. I'm guessing both of those will come tomorrow, but I'm excited nonetheless to watch the Commanders take on the Lions.

The Commanders pulled it off last week! They took down the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in a surprising outcome. If you didn't watch it, the game was pretty close for almost the entirety of it, but the Commanders weren't lucky to win the game, they went out and took it. They took an early lead, but went into halftime tied. They gave up that lead in the third but took it back in the fourth before having it tied once again. Zane Gonzalez doinked in a field goal to win the game. Jayden Daniels was marvelous, throwing for two touchdowns, 268 yards, and going 24-for-35. He also led the team in rushing yards, but the team had very few to speak of. They had just 82 yards on 33 carries, which doesn't bode well for this week as they are facing a team that is one of the best against the run. The thing is they faced the Buccaneers who were slightly better than the Lions, so I really don't think this is an opportunity. I am encouraged that they didn't abandon the run altogether - it might've helped. You can attack the Lions through the air, and I expect Daniels to take his shots frequently.

The Lions were resting patiently, and this was an important break for them. They had a bye week to start the playoffs, but the break also allowed them to nurse some of their injuries. They won't have back everyone, but they might have David Montgomery, one of their primary running backs, back for this game. The Lions were great this season. They lost two games, one was to the Buccaneers early in the season, and then the other one was to the Bills a little more recently. Does an early season loss to the Buccs mean anything now that they are playing the team that eliminated Tampa? Not in my opinion. Detroit has been very good this season in most aspects of the game. I think the Commanders are going to have a very tough time stopping the Lions running game. They've allowed 137.5 yards per game to opposing backfields, third worst in the league. Their passing defense is better, but the Lions seem to prefer to run the ball anyway.

If you read my other piece about the Chiefs and the Texans, you know that I think the best way to play this game is to tease it down. Depending on what you want to tease it to, you can get them to 3.5 or 2.5. It should be obvious, but I prefer the 2.5. I think that is the best way to play that game. I also will take Jahmyr Gibbs 1st touchdown scorer in this game. If you want a lean on the side or total, I think the game goes under 55.5 and the Lions should probably cover the game anyway, but I do think the Commanders can keep it reasonably close.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024