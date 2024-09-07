Look At The Total For Playoff-Type Matchup In Texas Vs. Michigan

Texas vs. Michigan, 12:00 ET

College Football officially has a full week under its belt and there have already been some movers and shakers making noise in the conferences that are throwing off this new college football playoff system that will be implemented this season. Today, we get two of the top teams, both expecting to have a spot in the final 12 teams, squaring off. In this one #3 Texas travels to take on the defending national champions, #10 Michigan.

This Texas team could be incredibly good this season. Not only do they have a great quarterback in Quinn Ewers, but they also have a strong running game, good receivers, and a defense that should be reliable against almost all opposing offenses. Ewers wasn't outstanding in the first game of the season against Colorado State University, but he really didn't need to be. He also didn't play the full game as they were able to get Arch Manning some snaps as they start to let him get a bit of experience. Manning looked great, by the way, going 5-for-6 in passing attempts with an average distance of 15.8 yards, and a touchdown. Ewers finished the game with 20-for-27 passes complete, three touchdowns, and an interception. Defensively, it wasn't exactly a huge challenge having to face the Rams, but the Longhorns pitched a shutout in the game and the only person with success on the team was their running back, Justin Marshall, who had 106 yards on 25 carries. This could be a bit of an issue in this game as we know that the Wolverines still like to run the ball and control the clock.

Perhaps the best defense against the Longhorns for the Wolverines will be to keep their offense off the field. If they can take anything away from Colorado State it may be that if you attack them on the ground you might get a bit of success and can milk the clock. I don't want to mislead people and say that Michigan is some sort of pushover - they aren't. But, they are lacking the continuity that the Longhorns can enjoy. Michigan lost their head coach to the NFL, same with their starting quarterback and running back from last season. Running backs tend to be a bit replaceable, and this is a big program so you're going to a have plenty of talent on the field, but experience matters. In their first game of the season, Davis Warren didn't give me much reason to believe he is going to be a dominating quarterback. He went 15-for-25 and looked like he wasn't on the same page as his receivers at times. He ended up throwing for only 114 yards and one touchdown. The running game got plenty of work as they racked up 34 carries and 148 yards. Defensively, the team lost some pieces but they are still good on that side of the ball and won't make it easy on the Longhorns. The Wolverines have a shutdown cornerback in Will Johnson, and their defensive line should put plenty of pressure even against a tough Texas front line.

I think we are looking at a playoff style football game that will have points at a premium. Both teams will rely on their defense to figure out a way to be as impactful as possible. The win in this game could come down to whoever finds a way to create more turnovers. I am looking at the under for points. Sure, the Texas offense could get rolling and put up 30+ points. However, with Michigan at home, I think we need to give them a bit of credit and I'll take them to have a good gameplan for this one and at least keep it from being a blowout. Back the under.

