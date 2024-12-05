Lions Will Continue To Rule League With Win Over Packers

Packers vs. Lions, 8:15 ET

We have entered Week 14 of the NFL and begin it with a good one to kick off the week as we head into Thursday Night Football. This season has been a bit of a mixed bag with a really great streak earlier in the year and a couple of down weeks as well. For the most part, plays have been consistent, but I am still in the midst of my longest drought for 1st touchdown scorer since I started giving out the plays. Hopefully I can turn that around this week. Let's see how we do as the Packers take on the Lions.

If the Packers were in any other division, they would probably be getting more recognition, but when you're in the division with the best team in football it is hard to garner much attention. Still, the Packers are doing a good job of getting wins under the radar. Over their past five games, they've been victorious four times. Their only loss? You guessed it, the Lions were winners. I can't say the opponents the Packers have faced recently have been the top tier of the NFL, as they beat the Jaguars, Bears, extremely banged-up 49ers, and the Dolphins last week. In fairness, the Dolphins are a pretty good team now that Tua is back. Jordan Love is tied for sixth in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes, but he also has the third most interceptions in the league. He has some good company as Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Patrick Mahomes are all at 11 or more interceptions. Still, he needs to make better decisions, especially tonight, if he wants to give the Packers a chance to win a road game. The Lions do allow a lot of yards on offense, but are one of the best defenses in football, so there will certainly be a challenge.

It hasn't been said often in history, so it bears repeating whenever we can that the Lions are the best team in football. They have won 10 straight games and are going for 11 tonight. Looking at their season, I think they can win the rest of their games considering the only true remaining threat will be the Bills, and they have the advantage of playing them in Detroit. During this 10 game winning streak, they've allowed over 20 points just four times. They've scored over 30 points five times, and put up 20 points in all 10 of them. This offense looks great with the dual attack of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They also have done a better job of incorporating Sam LaPorta to go along with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jared Goff is in the MVP conversation and actually could probably play better. The Packers defense did a nice job against the Lions in their first matchup, but is still just a middle-of-the-pack pass defense. They are pretty good against the rush, but not great, and honestly no one has really stopped the Lions attack this season.

Detroit, just a few weeks ago went into Green Bay and won the game by 10 points. Tonight, they get the benefit of playing at home. Both teams have the same rest as they both played on Thanksgiving. The Packers are good, but I don't see them in the same class as the Lions. Back Detroit to win and cover the spread here as they extend their winning streak.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024