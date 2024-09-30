Lions Will Beat Seahawks On Monday Night Football

Seahawks vs. Lions, 8:15 ET

Of the two Monday Night Football matchups, this is certainly the better one. Instead of watching two quarterbacks trade the ball to the wrong team on every throw, we should get a battle between two of the more interesting teams we have in the league, and two that have playoff and Super Bowl aspirations. It could end up that this game is a stinker and the other one is great, but I do think that is a bit unlikely. Either way, I have a bet that I think will come through for us as the Seahawks take on the Lions.

Seattle comes into the game with a stellar 3-0 record, one of the few remaining undefeated teams. If we are being honest, I have to share that this is not one of the teams that I would've expected to be undefeated. Right now they are firing on all cylinders and look like they don't have too many weaknesses. Geno Smith hasn't been perfect, but he has been good enough. Smith is still completing about 75% of passes and has 787 yards but he has a one-to-one touchdown to interception ratio with three of each. Their running game looks pretty good, but their defense has been the best part of the team to this point. I do need to explain this though - the Seahawks really haven't played anyone yet. They faced Denver at home in Bo Nix's first start of his career, not exactly a challenge. Then they faced the Patriots and needed overtime in order to win that one. Last week they faced the Dolphins in a game without Tua Tagovailoa. Detroit's offense is better than all three of those other teams, and they have a better defense than all of them as well, so this should be a tougher game for Seattle to maintain their winning streak.

The Lions are 2-1 for the year, but haven't looked like a dominant team. Right now, they seem to look more like a team that is escaping with victories than looking like a team that takes the victory. In their first game they had to face the Rams in a rematch of the playoffs from last year. They ended up tied, but got the ball first in overtime and ran the ball downfield against Los Angeles. That was the best the Lions looked all season. They lost the next week in another playoff rematch, this time to the Buccaneers who took a 20-16 victory. Again, the Lions defense looked pretty good, but the offense lacked a bit of explosiveness despite finding Amon-Ra St. Brown over and over again in the game, their wide receiver couldn't get into the endzone. Last week, the offense looked good in the first half, but the defense struggled a bit. In the second half, the defense looked good, but the offense sputtered out. They just haven't been consistent enough to make me overly confident in the team. Against Seattle, I want to see them vary up their offense a bit. Seattle has the best passing defense in football right now, but again, I think that's a bit more due to playing virtually no good quarterback this season. Seattle is about middle-of-the-pack against the run so I think they can get the ground game going too.

If I am looking at this on the surface, I think Seattle is a better team that is in a more put together spot. However, looking a bit deeper into it, I think that Detroit has been more tested, and at home gives them a lift. The Lions will be able to take the game from Seattle, a team that has faced no one to this point in the year. I'm going to take the Lions -3 in this one (I bought a half point).

