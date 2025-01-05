Leans For Multiple NFL Games On Week 18 Sunday

I've written about a number of NFL games for this week, and a bunch for this season. To be honest, this has been one of my better seasons that I've had over the past three years I've written for Outkick. There was the stretch early in the year where I went 10-1 over 11 plays, and this past week I did pretty well once again. Sure there were down stretches, including the longest stretch I've ever had in not getting a win on a 1st touchdown scorer, but last week I made up for that with 48u in one day. I bet on two scorers and told clients to parlay them. It was 48u of winnings. Great year. There are a lot of games this week, but I don't feel overly confident in a ton of them so I'm going to share some thoughts on a few games and share my leans.

Panthers vs. Falcons, 1:00 ET

I lean toward the Panthers with the points here. I think the Falcons looked okay against the Commanders, and they are still fighting for a playoff spot, but I'm not confident in laying this big of a number with them. The Panthers have played well and competitively for months now. I think they would relish the opportunity to stop the Falcons. I'd take the points here.

Bears vs. Packers, 1:00 ET

The Packers can't really move up in the playoff standings. This is the Bears Super Bowl. Let's be real though, there isn't much to hope for when it comes to Chicago. They have nothing good going for them, but a win could re-instill faith from the fan base and give them a little to be happy about going into next season. If they don't get an offensive line, the team will be trash, again, though. I think nine points is too much in this one when the Packers aren't really playing for anything. I like the points in this one as well. I am not betting it, though, just to be clear. The Bears have gotten enough of my money this year.

Chiefs vs. Broncos, 4:25 ET

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league and it really doesn't matter who plays for them. Obviously, it helps having Patrick Mahomes under center, but Carson Wentz is actually pretty good. The Broncos need to win, but they don't need to blow out the Chiefs in order to get into the playoffs. The Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Chiefs the first time. I am not touching a side, but I do think the total in this game is too low at 38.5. I think both teams put up at least 15 points and you're not asking for much more out of either side to do a little more for the game.

49ers vs. Cardinals, 4:25 ET

Another game that doesn't have much intrigue but is a good matchup. The 49ers have to feel like this season is one they want a do-over on. Unfortunately for them, that isn't how the world works. The Cardinals were in good position for a while to try and win the division, but that slipped through their grasp. I assume that anyone even close to injured will sit out for both sides, but if both teams play, I think that San Francisco wins this one. I think the total is a bit high here though and will back under 46.5.

Giants vs. Eagles, 1:00 ET

Saquon Barkley over 100.5 yards - in fairness, at the time of writing this, I don't know what his line will be set at. He needs 101 yards to break the all time rushing record - though he will have one more game than Eric Dickerson so not exactly a fair fight in my opinion. I think the Eagles will give him the ball 20 times in the first half with the hope of letting him break the record and then sitting him in the second half. The Giants allow the second most rushing yards to opponents. Back the over 100.5 - honestly, I feel like a band of 101-110 rushing yards would be a great prop bet.

