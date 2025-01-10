Lamar Jackson Is Now A Heavy Favorite To Win 2024-25 NFL MVP After First-Team All-Pro Honors

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been trailing Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in 2024-25 NFL MVP odds for months. Until Friday when Lamar was named first-team AP All-Pro with 30 votes, ahead of Allen's 16 first-place votes. Allen settled for second-team All-Pro honors, and he might be runner-up to win league MVP as well.

At Polymarket, an American-based prediction market where you can bet on random things, such as the pending TikTok ban, U.S. elections, etc., Jackson's odds to win MVP improved to 65% after being named first-team All-Pro, and Allen fell to 34%. A day earlier, Polymarket gave Allen an 83% chance to win MVP with Lamar sitting at 16%.

Given the news, legal U.S. sportsbooks have taken the 2024-25 NFL MVP odds off the board. However, Bovada, an offshore oddsmaker, moved Allen's MVP odds from -500 Thursday to +190 Friday. I'm sure when DraftKings and FanDuel start taking action on this market again, Lamar will be the odds-on favorite.

For what it's worth, Jackson is my pick to win NFL MVP. His team won its division, and Lamar leads the league in QBR and total touchdowns (39 passing TDs and four rushing TDs). He puts on one of the best shows in football by making superstar plays week in and week out.

Allen's best arguments for winning MVP are that the Bills have more wins with less talent than the Ravens and "vote fatigue" for Lamar. Since Baltimore and Jackson perennially underachieve in the playoffs, voters probably feel weird about giving Lamar his third MVP award.

If you polled all 32 NFL general managers, I'd bet Allen would be rated higher than Jackson. But, that's not how selecting the MVP works. The award should be chosen in a vacuum and Jackson is having one of the best seasons ever. Unfortunately, I'm late to the party and the value of Lamar's MVP odds is gone.

