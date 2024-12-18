Lack Of Continuity Will Result In Low Score

Cal vs. UNLV, 8:00 ET

One of the more difficult things about betting college football is getting the news about the players. There are too many teams to cover and you really have to dive deep - sometimes even checking school journalism students X feeds to see if they have any information. Those days aren't quite as frequent now as most teams in Bowl Games are covered well enough you should know who is in and who is out. The Art of Sport LA Bowl takes place tonight as Cal battles UNLV.

Cal didn't have a very impressive season this year going just 6-6, but they still made it to this game. It isn't exactly an exciting Bowl, but still, getting an extra game should be the goal for every football team. To start the year they ran through UC Davis, put up an impressive victory over Auburn on the road, and then beat San Diego State. Then their schedule started getting significantly tougher as they faced Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, and NC State. Florida State was supposed to be a good team this season, but they didn't live up to expectations this year. Miami and Pittsburgh were both ranked when Cal played them and they put up a good fight in both losing by a combined three points. They lost Syracuse, and then lost to SMU by 32 points in their last regular season game. Cal is going to be missing some players due to injury and entering the transfer portal. Specifically, quarterback Fernando Mendoza who led the team in passing in 11 games will not be part of this one.

UNLV has put together a very nice campaign this season, but they aren't without issues entering this game. They lost their head coach for the game and their offensive coordinator, so you have to wonder how the consistency will stack up in this one. For the season, UNLV only lost three games. The first was at home to Syracuse, who they fell to in overtime. The second was against Boise State where they dropped the game by five points. The third loss was also against Boise State, losing in the Mountain West Championship game. Again, not a bad season at all, however, it is hard to win without two of the most important people on your coaching staff. I'm not seeing too many concerns with players who are sitting this out for the Rebels, certainly no one of the caliber of Mendoza.

The line on this game has gotten a bit away from me here, for a side, but I think UNLV should still win this game by five or more points. I'd be surprised if Cal covers, but I like the under 46 in this game. The reasoning for it is mostly that the Cal offense will struggle without Mendoza against a good UNLV defense, and without the offensive coordinator and head coach, things will change a bit for UNLV so I'll back under 46 in this one.

