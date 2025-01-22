Kings And Panthers Should Have Defensive Showdown

Panthers vs. Kings, 10:00 ET

I didn't write about hockey yesterday, instead opting for college basketball. I've done very well with hockey for about a week now, and have done really well over the course of the season. I can't say it has been all rainbows and sunshine as there was a week where I was brutal, but I think I've done a nice job overall for this season. Hopefully I can keep that up and tonight we have a nice matchup between two really good teams as the Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The Panthers come into tonight's game with a 28-17-3 record, one of the better records in the NHL. They don't have overly drastic splits between the road and home performances either. On the road, they've gone 15-8-1, and this is their second game of a road trip, across country. I always think traveling across country is rough on a team. I know there is data that shows the differences of going east to west, and west to east, but I think it matters either way. I'm not sure when the Panthers left Florida, but keep in mind, puck drop for this game will be 10:00 PM for them, about three hours later than they normally would start a game. It could lead to a good start for them, but they could get tired late in the game. Over their past five games they haven't been overly impressive, going just 3-2. They lost in overtime in one game, and one of the wins was in a shoot out. They have scored more than three goals just once in their past five games. They also have scored over four goals just twice this month, covering 10 games. With a game last night, they are probably going to start Spencer Knight in the goal tonight. Knight has been rather good with allowing just 2.45 goals against per game and boasting a .905 save percentage. I know he is 9-6-1 which isn't amazing. He has been outstanding in his three starts this month, allowing just three goals and having a .969 save percentage.

The Kings are worthy adversary to the Panthers and they enter tonight's game with a 25-14-5 record. They have been outstanding at home this season with a 14-3-1 record on their home ice. They did lose their most recent home game, Monday against the Penguins. It was a bit of a surprise, but they were coming off of a five-game road trip. They also are leaving after this game for a five-game trip, so it isn't a great situation for them. The Kings are scoring 2.93 goals per game and allowing 2.48 goals to opponents. They do a great job of limiting opportunities to opponents though as they are allowing just 24.9 shot attempts against them in each game. This hasn't been the best stretch for the Kings as they've lost four of the past five games and they've scored 1 or fewer goals in three of the games. They've played eight games this month and only one of those games have they scored more than four goals. They've only scored more than two goals in two games this month.

Both teams are doing a bad job offensively. I think that bodes well for an under in this one. The teams are both talented defensively and with a low total it wouldn't surprise me to see the game go over. Neither team is in great form, but both of them are very good teams. I'm going to back the under in this one. I think this will be a bit slower paced. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Kings pull it out, but I also wouldn't be shocked to see a Panthers win here, so no play on the side. Just back the under.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024