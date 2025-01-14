Kentucky Will Take Down Poor Shooting Texas A&M

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky, 7:00 ET

I normally only write two articles per day, but I couldn't resist this one. There are just too many good games that are taking place today and I can't pass them up. Hopefully this results in us getting some extra cash in our pockets as we continue to slog through the rest of the week. This one, between Texas A&M and Kentucky, features two of the best teams in the country.

Texas A&M comes into this game as the 11th ranked team in the nation, and they are 13-3 with a 2-1 conference record. That lone conference loss came against Alamaba, and it was in their most recent game (Saturday). Their other two losses this season came earlier in the year. The first one was against UCF to start the season with a 64-61. It was a road game, so I do somewhat understand it happening, but UCF is definitely a team that isn't nearly as good as Texas A&M. The other loss came at the hands of Oregon, they dropped that game by 10 points on a neutral court, but followed it up with winning their next nine games. The team is led by two guys, Wade Taylor and Zhuric Phelps, both of them are guards who are averaging 15 points per game. The biggest concern about the Aggies is that they are shooting incredibly poorly from deep. I suppose that can be a good thing because you're not relying on the deep ball to save the day. Too many teams live and die by the three-ball. They still shoot a few too many in my opinion, but they are good rebounders so that helps a bit giving them extra possessions.

Kentucky is one of the better teams in the nation, sitting at eighth right now. They have lost two of their past five games, so they aren't exactly in the best form at the moment. They dropped one game to Georgia, two games ago. It wasn't just a loss, they dropped the game by 13 points. They rebounded in the next game by taking down Mississippi State. Their other loss was in Madison Square Garden and they dropped that game by 20 points to Ohio State. That game makes a lot less sense to me. They shot very poorly from deep in that game, hitting just 18% of their shots. They weren't much better from anywhere on the floor, just shooting about 30% from the floor in the game. Kentucky has six guys that are averaging 10 or more points per game. There are a few others that play some decent minutes, but they don't do enough scoring. The Wildcats shoot better from deep than Texas A&M, hitting about 37% of the time. They also shoot over 40% of their shots from beyond the arc.

When you live and die by the three ball, it can be very difficult to bet on or against you. That's the reason the NBA is so difficult now. There are so may three-point shots, it is difficult to say who is going to win because sometimes a guy just gets hot from deep. I don't really like the Aggies on the road here though and think that the Wildcats can win this one by margin. I lean toward the under, because I don't know that Texas A&M will be able to score from deep. Back Kentucky -6.5.

