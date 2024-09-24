Jaguars' Doug Pederson Favorite To Be First NFL Coach Fired After Humiliating Week 3 Loss To Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson currently has the hottest seat in the NFL. Pederson is the betting favorite on BetOnline, at +150 odds, to be the first NFL head coach fired after Jacksonville got crushed 47-10 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 3. It was Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's eighth consecutive loss since last year.

Believe it or not, Jacksonville was beaten worse than the final score indicates. Buffalo was up 34-3 heading to halftime and benched Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen in the fourth quarter. Allen put on a superstar performance, completing 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 142.1 QB Rating.

Odds for first NFL head coach fired in 2024-25 (BetOnline)

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars: +150

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys: +450

Brian Daboll, New York Giants: +800

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals: +900

Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears: +1000

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns: +1000

Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles: +1400

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints: +1400

Robert Saleh, New York Jets: +2500

After going 3-14 in 2021 under one-and-done head coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke hired Pederson to get the most out of Lawrence. At first, it looked like a perfect fit. The Jaguars went 9-8 in their first year under Pederson, winning the AFC South, and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022-23 AFC Wild Card Game.

However, Jacksonville failed to meet expectations last season. The Jaguars finished 9-8 on a 9.5-win total in 2023, finishing second behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South as heavy favorites to win the division. Injuries to Lawrence were the biggest excuse for Jacksonville's struggles last year. But, Pederson is shaping up to be the "fall guy" for this season.

Nonetheless, based on the craziness of this NFL season thus far, it's too early to bet on the first head coach to be fired. The biggest favorite has lost straight up for three straight weeks for the first time since 2001, according to sports betting insider Ben Fawkes. Underdogs of +5.5 or greater are 14-2 vs. the spread this season, including 10 outright victories.

That said, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (+1000) would be my bet if I had to make one. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams is 28th in QB Rating and Chicago has the worst record in a difficult NFC North. Eberflus made his bones as the former defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. If Bears general manager Ryan Poles decides Williams needs an offensive-minded coach, Eberflus might be shown the door earlier than later.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.