Horned Frogs Will Take Down UCF In Big Test

UCF vs. TCU, 7:30 ET

Yesterday was Friday the 13th. For a lot of people this signals a day of concern or something unlucky. For me, and many other with Italian decent, we look at it as a positive day. In the words of Michael Scott, I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious. Someone recently asked me if I have any routine before a game I coach or any of the pickup games I play in - a pregame meal, a pair of lucky underwear, whatever. I don't. But, I do find times where if I'm on a nice streak with sports betting, I try to keep things as similar as possible. I'm not sure where the superstitions come from, or why we have that in our psychology, but I do occasionally. I'm hoping I pull the right strings here in this one as UCF takes on TCU.

UCF comes into this game with a 2-0 record after two wins on their home field. In the first game, they took on the University of New Hampshire. It wasn't much of a game as UCF was in control for virtually the entire game. They were up by six after the first quarter, and then poured in 51 points over the second and third quarter of the game. The defense showed up in a big way, allowing just three points and 162 total yards. Now, it isn't like New Hampshire is exactly a good team or anything, but it was still an impressive showing. In their next game, they faced the popular Sam Houston State University. They once again were in control from the outset. They put up 14 points right away on the ground and that was all they allowed to Sam Houston for the entire game. UCF scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and won the game 45-14. In this one, the team faces their toughest challenge of the young season. The Knights have a pretty clear game plan - hand the ball to RJ Harvey. Understanding that it wasn't against very good opponents, Harvey was still very productive, taking 30 carries this season for 268 yards and six touchdowns. TCU will be prepared for that and try to force KJ Jefferson to beat them through the air.

TCU is built a bit different than UCF, but they still have a good start to the season. In the first game of the season, TCU won over Stanford in a close battle. TCU took the game by seven, but had to come back in the 4th quarter in order to seal the victory. Stanford is not a great team, but they are certainly better than both Sam Houston and New Hampshire. Last week, TCU had a bit more of a cakewalk game as they faced Long Island University. TCU blew the doors off of the game as they scored 45 points. Long Island only got nine first downs and only accumulated 127 yards. Josh Hoover has looked great in his two games this season and I expect him to continue that here as he will attack the UCF secondary. I know the rushing game for TCU isn't quite as good as UCF, but the focus for TCU's offense is the passing game. Hoover has already thrown the ball 67 times in two games, racking up 620 yards and four touchdowns. Expect UCF to drop back in coverage and probably send different blitz schemes to keep Hoover from getting time to throw.

TCU has a bit of an advantage in this one as their offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, was Jefferson's offensive coordinator when both were at Arkansas. I'm sure he has told his team Jefferson's strengths and opportunities. I also like that TCU is at home in this one and should get a slight boost. There will be struggles for TCU's defense, but their offense should be good enough to get a win. I'll back TCU in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024