Goalies Will Deliver Under For Us Friday Night

Stars vs. Golden Knights, 10:00 ET

It has been a very nice run in hockey lately. I tend to be a bit streaky when it comes to sports betting - there are some stretches that go great, and some that go badly, others that are just middle of the road - but it is the same philosophy all the time. We always want to extend the great streak, slow down the bad ones, and if I am middle of the road, I try and get out of it as soon as possible. If I am losing, at least you can fade me. If I am winning, you can follow. But, if I am going 1-1, it makes it tough for you to know what to bet on. For now, know that I'm going well in this game between the Stars and Golden Knights.

The Dallas Stars are shining right now with a 16-9-0 record, but this is a spot that they have struggled as they are just 6-7-0 on the road to start the season. Dallas is currently sitting in third place within the Central Division, six points behind both the Wild and Jets. Over their past five games, the Stars have won three of them, but just one of those victories came on the road. They also have only scored two goals in three of those games, so the offense isn't quite playing at the optimal level at the moment. Overall, Dallas has been putting the puck in the net 3.32 times per game and allowing 2.56 goals per game. They are doing this on almost three more shots per game than their opponents. The assumption at the moment is that Jake Oettinger will be between the pipes tonight. Oettinger has put together a great season with a 13-5-0 record, allowing just 2.42 goals against per game, and a .912 save percentage. For the season, he has allowed two or fewer goals per game in 11 of his 18 games. He has allowed four or more goals in three games, and the remaining he has allowed three goals.

The Golden Knights gave us cash already this week as they took down Edmonton in a 1-0 win. They are now at 17-7-3 for the season and are 10-3-0 on their home ice. I don't think this is the most ideal spot for them tonight as they are playing their third game in four nights and have had to travel in that span. This typically impacts basketball games more, but hockey players get tired too. The Golden Knights are scoring about 3.5 goals per game and allowing 2.9, but their shots for and against are much closer with opponents typically only getting about one shot less per game than Vegas. The two teams haven't played each other this season, so this could be a good chance for two talented teams to square off. I am expecting that Aiden Hill will be in the net tonight. Hill was in the net for the shutout of Edmonton, and should be fresh for this one. He has an 11-4-2 record for the year with a 2.67 goals against per game average, and a .900 save percentage.

When you have two great goalies in the net, you don't expect a lot of goals. With Oettinger and Hill locked in, any team will struggle to score against them. I don't have a great feeling about who will win this game. I like the Stars to win it because I think they've played really well, but I like Vegas because they play very well at home. I think the right play is to take the under in the game. 6.5 goals isn't asking much for the two offenses, but the defenses should have an edge with both goalies protecting the net. Back the under.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024