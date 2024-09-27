Get In And Out Quick With This Virginia Tech Vs. Miami Pick

Virginia Tech vs. Miami, 7:30 ET

College Football returns tonight (technically it was back last night, but it wasn't exactly an exciting one as Army rolled Temple). The final of this one probably won't be very close either, but at least we get some more exciting things going on. This is a bit of a primer for the loaded slate we have tomorrow and full day of college ball to enjoy. Tonight, we wet our beaks a bit with a game between Virginia Tech and Miami.

Virginia Tech comes into the game with a lackluster 2-2 record for the season and now faces an uphill battle to get past one of the better teams in football. They started their season with an overtime lost at Vanderbilt. It was a good game, but they ended up dropping the game. Virginia Tech was actually down for most of the game, before finally having their offense wake up in the final two quarters, scoring 24 of their 27 points. They couldn't get anything done in overtime and ultimately lost. The next two games were a bit easier for the Hokies as they beat Marshall and Old Dominion. One of those was at home and one was away, but they put up at least 30 points in both games and allowed just 31 total points combined. Last week it was a grind it out battle, but they fell short as they lost to Rutgers 26-23. Again, the Virginia Tech offense started slow and they had to battle back in the fourth quarter. They ended up scoring 16 points in the forth quarter to make it close, but it wasn't enough. They can't afford a slow start against Miami. Not only do the Hurricanes have a better defense than anyone they have faced, but the Miami offense looks amazing.

The Hurricanes are off to the best start that I can remember from recent years. They are already 4-0, and look like their offense is clicking best. They started the season against Florida and put up 41 points on a decent squad. They aren't great, but the Gators at least have some remaining talented players. The next two games were against Florida AM and Ball State, neither of those teams are very good, but for a change, Miami didn't play down to their competition. They put up 118 points and allowed just nine in those two games. The offense kept rolling last week as they scored another 50 points against USF and allowed just 15. Simply put, the team is putting together very good games on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback, Cam Ward, already has 1,439 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. I will mention that Ward hasn't needed to play these full games with them easily in hand, but the has remained out there. Miami hasn't abandoned the run though as they have rushed 131 times for 12 touchdowns.

Virginia Tech shouldn't just roll over in this game, but I do have some concerns about their slow starts. Miami looks like it has one of the most explosive offenses in football. Their defense has been good, but they haven't had to face anyone great outside of Florida - and even calling Florida good is a bit of a stretch. I still don't think Virginia Tech is that good either. I'm going to take Miami to cover the first quarter -6.5. The Hokies have started games slowly and Miami should be ready in this one.

