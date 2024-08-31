Georgia Starts Redemption Tour Against Clemson

Clemson vs. Georgia, 12:00 ET

College Football lovers can rejoice in the fact that the sport is back, and we get a juicy matchup to start the season. Is there any better way to welcome fans back than with a great game to kick off the early morning slate? I don't think so. In a week where most of the teams face as easy of an opponent as they can find, we get two teams that have hopes of making the College Football Playoffs. To kick off a long Saturday of football, we get Clemson taking on Georgia.

Clemson comes into this game ranked 14th in the nation and looking to provide a big upset to start the year with a bit of chaos. Last season wasn't quite a disappointment, but they ended up with close losses that could've potentially been turned into victories if they didn't have so many turnovers. I'm sure most teams could point to multiple games each season where they could've been different if they didn't have a crucial mistake. These seemed different though. Last year was not just the turnovers that hurt the offense, but it certainly contributed to a team that scored fewer than 21 points in five of their 13 games last season. Three of their four losses last year were by eight points or less as well. If the offense is slightly better, or they force or reduce a turnover on one side of the ball, who knows, maybe they get closer to the conversation for the playoff. This season, they need to make sure the front line remains upright, but that won't be easy against the tough Georgia defensive line. Ultimately, the game, and season, will rely on how quarterback Cade Klubnik plays. He was able to complete almost 65% of passes last season and threw for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns. If he can boost the touchdowns Clemson should be in a great spot. Defensively they lost four great players from the defensive front. I'm sure they will be fine in a big program, but it might take a bit to get them playing the way they need. The linebackers have one of the best in the college ranks, but they will need to have the younger guys step up.

For Georgia, they once again have the #1 seed in the nation. After being the best team in the nation for most of the season last year, they didn't make the playoffs after a loss to Alabama. This year, they shouldn't have to worry about the same fate. There are once again high hopes for the Bulldogs and it is pretty easy to see why. One of the more interesting stats I read about the Bulldogs from last season is that they outscored teams 96-65 in the first quarter, and then locked in during the second quarter, outscoring teams 209-61. If you want to know which team has the best in-game adjustments, look no further than the Georgia team that allowed just 19 points in the third quarters last season. They have one of the best offensive lines in the game and quarterback Carson Beck should have plenty of time to throw the ball. They don't even need a great running back, but they have a couple of strong options. You or I could run for 1,000 yards for them with this offensive line. The receiving corps isn't great, and they lost Brock Bowers, but they aren't likely to alter the success of this efficient offense from last season. Georgia was still the best team in the SEC for defense and ranked 9th last season, which would be great for most teams, but it was a step back from the previous year. Can they step forward this season? Probably, they didn't lose quite as many defensive players as they did to the previous draft. Up front they should get more pressure on the quarterback than last year. Their linebackers are among the best in the nation, and the secondary should be fine overall.

I think that Georgia will be on a bit of a redemption tour this season as they march toward the College Football Playoffs, and likely a championship. This is just the first stop along the way. The Bulldogs will be good defensively, but should be even better on offense. I think they cover this -13.5 spread and will back them to win this game convincingly.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024