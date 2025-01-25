FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge: OutKick Bettor Geoff Clark's NFL Conference Championship Picks

Look, I'm sure many of you are already betting on the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Hence, you aren't looking to invest more money in these games. Luckily, FOX Sports gives you a FREE chance to earn thousands with the FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge for the 2025 NFL Conference Championships.

The FOX Super 6 instructions and payout structure are in the graphic below. Points are accrued for all six picks. Again, go here for the desktop version of this game, or download the FOX Sports App to play. Here are the official rules and some FAQ's for the FOX Super 6 contest.

FOX Super 6 NFL 2025 Conference Championship Challenge

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Before I tell you why I'm picking Bills WR Khalil Shakir, let me poo-poo the other choices first. Eagles WR A.J. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for over a month and has 3 catches for 24 yards in his first two playoff games.

There isn't a weak defensive back in Philadelphia's secondary for Washington WR Terry McLaurin to exploit. McLaurin caught one ball for 10 yards in the first Commanders-Eagles meeting this season and 5 receptions for 60 yards in the second. Since McLaurin is by far Washington's best pass-catcher, he'll get the bulk of Philly's attention on defense.

The same applies to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who historically shreds opponents in the playoffs. Yet, Buffalo's defense held Kelce to two catches for 8 yards in Week 11. I'm assuming the Bills take away Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 option — Kelce — and force someone else to beat them.

After trading former WR Stefon Diggs this offseason, Shakir has emerged as Josh Allen's No. 1 target. Shakir leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. In Week 11, Shakir had game highs in targets (12), catches (8), and receiving yards (70) against Kansas City.

Pick: Bills WR Khalil Shakir

_____________________________

2. Rank the QBs by who will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS

Mahomes is the best quarterback in the business and this is Buffalo's worst defense since hiring defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott in 2017. Plus, Mahomes gets the most two-high safety looks in the NFL because opponents want to take away his deep ball. This forces Mahomes to dink-and-dunk, which equals more completions.

Philadelphia's defense being overrated is the biggest reason why I bet the Commanders to cover and upset the Eagles on Sunday. They are tied for 13th in sacks and 28th in pressure rate. Washington will put the game in QB Jayden Daniels' hands, who is already one of the most accurate passers in the NFL, and he will have time to throw.

Since the Bills don't have many game-breakers at receiver, Allen will be forced to dink-and-dunk himself. Plus, Allen is more likely to take off and run than Mahomes instead of "checking down" to wide receivers or running backs. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has 259 passing yards in two playoff games and has thrown for less than 200 yards in four of his last five full games played.

Pick: 1- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 2- Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, 3- Bills QB Josh Allen, 4- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

_____________________________

3. What will be the result of the AFC Championship?

As I wrote earlier this week, the Chiefs will have an opportunity to be the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Kansas City has the best quarterback, coach, defense, and special teams. 'Nuff said.

Pick: Chiefs win by 2 points or more (Kansas City 28, Buffalo 24)

_____________________________

4. Which team will score the MOST POINTS?

The Commanders will play "keep away" from the Eagles to protect their weak defense. Even though KC hasn't scored 30 points once this season, these Bills-Chiefs playoff games tend to be shootouts.

In Mahomes' and Allen's first three postseason meetings, these teams have combined for 62, 68, and 51 points. Since I like KC here, I'll pick them to score the most points on Sunday.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs

_____________________________

5. Who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS in the 2nd half of the NFC Championship?

The Eagles are -6 favorites in the NFC title game, so Daniels will likely have to throw from behind in the second half. Finally, as I've already explained, Hurts has been terrible in the passing game for over a month and Philadelphia's pass-rush is overrated.

Pick: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels with 122 passing yards

_____________________________

6. What will be the result of the NFC Championship?

Simply put, Philly's defense isn't good enough to overcome a bad game from Hurts and I expect Daniels to have a good game. He was battling a rib injury in the first Commanders-Eagles meeting this season. Then, a healthy Daniels threw a career-best 5 touchdowns in a 36-33 win vs. Philadelphia in Week 16. I have a sneaky suspicion Washington wins, but it'll be a close game.

Pick: Commanders win, tie, or lose by 5 points or fewer (Washington 24, Philadelphia 22)

_____________________________

