FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge: OutKick Bettor Geoff Clark's Super Bowl 2025 Picks

If you're like me, you'll have a bunch of money on the line at Super Bowl 2025. Between the game itself, player props, and goofy props available only for the Super Bowl, I don't need to sink any more money on the Big Game. Fortunately, FOX Sports provides a FREE chance to earn up to $1 million by playing its FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge for Super Bowl 2025.

The FOX Super 6 instructions and payout structure are in the graphic below. Points are accrued for all six picks.

FOX Super 6 NFL Super Bowl 2025

1. What will be the first scoring play of the 2nd quarter?

The likelihood of touchdowns being scored instead of field goals increases weekly as more teams go for it on fourth down. This is truer for the Eagles, whose kicker, Josh Elliott, is 30th in field goal success rate, and the "tush push" play is a fourth-down conversion cheat code.

Teams went a combined 10-for-14 on fourth down in the conference championships. Simply put, there is a better chance a team goes for it on fourth down than settling for a field goal, especially earlier in the game.

Pick: Touchdown

2. Which team will be leading at halftime?

I'm not going to overthink this one. The Chiefs will win their third consecutive Super Bowl and, generally, the team ahead at halftime wins the game. Also, Philadelphia is more prone to slow starts because it has a less reliable passing attack. Plus, Chiefs PK Harrison Butker is better at field goals from 50+ yards than Elliot. So, it's more likely KC takes a lead into halftime off of a long field goal.

Pick: Chiefs (Kansas City 13, Philadelphia 7)

3. Which of these combinations of songs will be in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show setlist?

While the Super Bowl doesn't seem like the best place for a diss track, Not Like Us song is the most popular diss track ever. It's played at stadiums, arenas, clubs, and proms globally. With that in mind, Kendrick will give the people what they want and perform his Drake diss on the world's biggest stage.

Alright is one of the singles from Kendrick's most critically acclaimed album, To Pimp A Butterfly. Lamar won the 2016 Grammy for "Best Rap Song" for Alright and To Pimp A Butterfly won "Best Rap Album." Between the commercial success, popularity among "the culture," and the positive message, Alright is getting played on Super Bowl Sunday.

Swimming Pools is the second single from Lamar's first studio album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. I'm assuming Kendrick will play a song from each of his albums and Swimming Pools is his first mainstream hit.

Pick: ‘Not Like Us’, ‘Alright’, ‘Swimming Pools’

4. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS in the second half?

Since most Chiefs games are nail-biters, I expect them to rely on Patrick Mahomes to make the winning play in crunch time. Mahomes can "dink-and-dunk" down the field, while Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is more dependent on the big play. Ultimately, Mahomes is the better passer and KC may need him to ice the game with his arm or to play catch-up.

Pick: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (115 passing yards)

5. Rank the players by who will have the most TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Barring injury, there is no world where Eagles RB Saquon Barkley gets fewer than 25 touches in the Super Bowl. Barkley is an NFL MVP finalist and will most likely win the 2024-25 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He led the league in yards from scrimmage during the regular season (2,283 yards) and in the playoffs (477 yards).

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has replaced RB Isiah Pacheco as Kansas City's featured running back. Hunt led the team in carries in the divisional round and AFC title game. The Chiefs haven't used Hunt as a receiver much this season, but he's capable of catching balls out of the backfield.

Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown will line up against either Kansas City CBs Trent McDuffie or Jaylen Watson, two of the best cover corners in the NFL. Pro Football Focus grades Watson 30th among 118 qualifying NFL corners and McDuffie is second.

I know Chiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes in the playoffs, but Buffalo held him to 2 receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns in the AFC Championship, and the Eagles have a better pass defense than the Bills. Lastly, Philly's defense held opposing tight ends to the fewest receiving yards during the regular season.

Pick: 1- S. Barkley, 2- K. Hunt, 3- A.J. Brown, 4- T. Kelce

6. What will be the result of Super Bowl LIX?

Kansas City has the better quarterback, coach, and special teams. Mahomes led the league in fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives this year. He is 8-0 straight up and against the spread in the playoffs as an underdog and favorite of less than a field goal.

Philadelphia had the fifth-worst pressure rate (17.9%) and was tied for 13th in sacks (41) during the regular season. That's just not good enough to beat Mahomes. The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV because Tampa Bay mauled KC's offensive line. Mahomes will have enough time to pick the Eagles apart and do what he always does: Win.

Pick: Chiefs win by 2 or more points (Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 21)



