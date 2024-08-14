First Five Look In Astros Vs Rays

Astros vs. Rays, 6:50 ET

We are now at the middle point of August and that leaves us with somewhere around 40 games remaining for most teams. A lot can happen in that time, but I will say time is running out for some of the clubs looking to make a push for the playoffs. Both of the teams in tonight's game have been through interesting seasons with stretches of brilliant games and stretches of really embarrassing performances. The Astros are playing good baseball right now, but the Rays are currently struggling, and they square off tonight.

Houston started this season looking like they were going to have a complete disaster of a year. They were 12 games under .500 on May 8th with a 12-24 record. for about a fifth of their season, they were really bad. The big thing is that since May 8th the team has gone 52-31. They have been extremely streaky during the second-half of the season. After the All-Star Break, the club has never won or lost just one game in a row. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, and looking to make it eight straight with a win tonight. Overall, the team is 14-9. All nine losses have come in stretches of three consecutive games. I'm not sure that the streaks matter all that much, but I do find it interesting. Tonight, they put Ronel Blanco on the hill. He has been great for the Astros this season with a 9-6 record, 3.02 ERA, which is good for 10th in the league, and a 1.05 WHIP (currently 11th-best in the majors). He hasn't been going overly deep into games, not completing more than five innings in any of his past three starts. He did face Tampa earlier this month in an Astros loss. Blanco went five innings, and allowed two earned runs on six hits and one homer. This was essentially the only experience Rays hitters have had against Blanco.

The Rays come into tonight's game with a 59-60 record, and have lost four of their past five games. The Rays have been a bit up-and-down the entire year. For the most part they've never been much more than five games under.500 and three games over .500 for the season. For a team that has traded off two key starters, is missing their ace, and traded away another ace before the season started, being a .500 team is probably an accomplishment. Since the second half started, the team is 11-12, keeping consistent with what they've done throughout the year. Today the team puts Zack Littell on the mound. He's had a strong enough season with a 5-8 record and a 4.11 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. He has been better at home than he has on the road. At home, Littell has a 3.17 ERA and has held opponents to a .249 batting average compared to .287 overall and .332 on the road. In the former game against the Astros, Littell went 5.2 innings and allowed just one run on a solo homer. Overall, Astros hitters are hitting 11-for-36 against him. Littell has only had one game this season where he allowed more than three earned runs at home.

This should be a good game for the Rays to snap out of their funk and get the Astros off of their winning streak. While it is hard to fade a team on a winning streak, for one that is struggling, this seems like a good opportunity. Blanco struggled against the Rays last time they played. Littell at home has been very good this season. Maybe the best route here is to take the Rays through five innings so that we don't need to worry about bullpen collapses. Let's back the Rays here at home through five innings.