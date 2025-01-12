Expect Slow Pace From Both Teams In Packers Vs Eagles

Packers vs. Eagles, 4:30 ET

It feels almost like I was writing this very article to start the season. It honestly doesn't feel all that long ago, but we are over 18 weeks from that point and I am writing about two teams that were among the first few teams to play when kicking off the new season. Now, we get the same teams, the Packers and Eagles, to play during the playoffs. Let's take a look at how they got here and what we should bet.

The Packers finished the season with an 11-6 record, which is great, but somehow because of how good the NFC was, specifically the North Division, they are playing on the road, and they were third in their own division. The Packers team has the talent to win against pretty much any team in the playoffs. Sure, they don't have the best receiving corps, and weren't the best defense overall, but they know how to get things done. Joshua Jacobs has been an awesome addition to the team as well and provides a reliable back for the Packers offense. I wouldn't say that Aaron Jones was bad, but this has been an upgrade and Jacobs put together a great year. One concern that might be reasonable is that the Packers have lost their past two games. One of them was against the Vikings, a team that finished higher in the division but is also playing a road game to start the playoffs, and then dropped the last game of the season against the Bears. Let's be real here, the Packers didn't exactly play their "A" game against the Bears and still almost beat them. Jordan Love only passed 12 attempts, and Jacobs only had six carries. Still, it would be nice to go into this game with a bit of momentum, and they don't have that.

The Eagles didn't receive the bye which has to be somewhat frustrating considering they went 14-3 and were one of the best teams all year long. I'm not sure that it is essential to get the bye - it certainly helps - but I think there are some teams that are very capable of winning the Super Bowl without it. The Eagles are certainly one of them, and built their own mini-bye week last week because they rested their starters in Week 18. They were still able to beat the Giants, which isn't overly impressive, but is a testament to how deep this team is. There is a lot to like about the Eagles - they have a good defense ranking second overall in points allowed per game, and they had the best pass defense in the game. On offense, Saquon Barkley will be in the MVP conversation, but likely won't win that or the Offensive Player of the Year award because they will likely be split between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Barkley scored three touchdowns against the Packers in his first game - including the first one of the game (a bet that we hit). The passing attack of Philadelphia also deserves a bit of love, but it isn't their best aspect. AJ Brown has been great for them, hauling in over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

How can the Packers win this game? Keep Barkley and the Eagles offense off of the field. Milk that clock as much as possible and slow the game down. If they get into a bunch of possessions, I think the Eagles will run away with it. Last year the Packers went on the road and took care of business, but this Eagles team is better than that Cowboys team. I'm not too confident in the Eagles covering the -5.5. I feel better about this game going under the 45.5 as I expect a running clock for a lot of the game.

