Expect Another Grind It Out Game On Prime Time

Lions vs. Eagles, 8:20 ET

We have yet another Sunday Night Football matchup. In year's past, I feel like I've written about all of the Sunday Night Football games, but this year they don't seem as interesting for whatever reason. Or, maybe I just have liked other games, but whatever the reason, I am back and trying to get in on some action in what should be a fun primetime matchup. This game takes place between the NFC North leading Lions and the NFC East leading Eagles in what could be a playoff preview.

The Lions enter tonight's game with a 6-3 record, and should be handing some thank you cards out to the Eagles. The Eagles took down the Packers on Monday Night which gave the Lions their share of a lead in the division. It is a long way to go, but this Detroit team has to feel pretty good about being in the position they are in. I have some concerns about the Lions, though. Their losses this season have been to the Packers, Cheifs, and Vikings. The Vikings one was inexcusable as they dropped it at home and after a Bye Week. That can't happen to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. More than anything, though, is that I'm unimpressed with their wins. They destroyed the Bears, but I'm not sure how good Chicago really is either. They beat Baltimore before the Ravens figured out that they were supposed to play defense. Their other wins were against the Browns, Bengals, Buccaneers, and Commanders. Again, their best wins were against a team that couldn't stop anyone, a team with a second-year quarterback and the Lions knew the playbook, and at home against the Buccaneers. I'm not trying to be totally dismissive of them, because the win over Tampa is a good one, but the Lions don't feel like a juggernaut. They feel like a pretty good team.

I would say the same about the Eagles, but they have proven they can win a Super Bowl. They have proved they can get there more than once, actually. After starting the season 4-0, and you could argue they could've started it 0-4 and I probably would accept the argument, they lost to the Broncos and to the Giants. They rebounded and took down the Vikings and Giants before a bye week. On Monday Night, it was a pretty boring game between them and the Packers. The announcers tried to make it seem like it was exciting, but it was boring. A scoreless first half, three points through three quarters, and a couple of late touchdowns sum up the game. The Eagles got out of there with a win. The Lions actually have a very strong defense, so life won't be easy on Philadelphia. They have to get their ground game going if they want a future, and Hurts will continue to use Dallas Goedert as a security blanket.

If you are going to attack this Lions defense, you should incorporate your wide receivers. You're not going to see too many weeks in a row where teams don't involve their receivers much. The Eagles did that last week because of the cold, and because the Packers are good at defense. This week expect Devonta Smith and AJ Brown to have more involvement. I still think this will be a lower scoring game as the Eagles are getting into shape defensively and the Lions are no slouch there either. Back the under 47.5.