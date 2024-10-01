Epic Bad Beat For Under Bettors In Tennessee Titans At Miami Dolphins Monday Night Football

Get ready for some sports betting nightmare fuel. Under bettors in the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game took one of the nastiest bad beats you'll ever see. (Of course, this also means Over bettors got a lucky win).

The Over/Under was 37 and the Titans beat the Dolphins 31-12. At first glance, going Over the total by 5.5 points doesn't seem like that bad of a beat. However, how it went Over the total is the story. Never mind the fact that there were 12 first-half points scored in this game.

Gambling or fantasy football implications are the only reasons for watching this abortion of a sporting event. In fact, I turned the game off until fellow OutKick writer, and degenerate gambler, Dan Zaksheske texted me something along the lines of, "If the Under in this Titans-Dolphins game loses, I'm going on ‘suicide watch’".

At the time, I was watching my own losers, such as the other game in the Week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions. But, because misery loves company, I wanted to experience some schadenfreude. So, I turned on the Titans-Dolphins Toilet Bowl and, man, it didn't disappoint.

The worst part about this beat is the "blue balls" Under bettors got because Miami nearly kept Tennessee out of the end zone to prevent the Over from cashing. The Titans ran the ball since they were ahead 12 points and the Dolphins had no timeouts after the two-minute warning.

Tennessee ran it three times right up the middle and Miami's defense held the Titans to just two yards, leading to a fourth-and-goal on the 4-yard line. Since the field goal didn't matter, Tennessee opted to run it on fourth, giving Under bettors a chance. But, hope for the Under cashing died when Titans RB Tony Pollard scampered for a meaningless score.

Sure, "Tennessee +2.5" was never in doubt. But, millions of dollars changed hands due to the nonsense in the final two minutes. This is what makes the NFL the best product on TV. Even though this game sucked, the betting implications kept people watching.

