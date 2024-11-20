Ending This Terrible PGA TOUR Betting Season: Picks For The RSM Classic 2024

If the PGA TOUR had the same rules as English Premier League soccer, I’d be relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour after my shi**y betting year. The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia is the PGA’s 2024 season finale. Scottie Scheffler’s dream season has been a bleeping nightmare for me.

Entering The RSM Classic 2024, I’ve dumped -54.55 units (u) on golf this year. To make matters worse, I hit an outright, Austin Eckroat (+4500) at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Championship, two weeks ago, but I didn’t write about it because I’ve given out too many losers this season. So, that’s +20u my PGA TOUR 2024 bankroll desperately needs not accounted for.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m embarrassed about making excuses for my crappy year betting golf. However, it needs to be addressed since this is the last event of the season. Plus, I’m explaining why I’m still confident I can make money betting the PGA. With that in mind, here are my best bets for The RSM Classic 2024.

The RSM Classic 2024 Best Bets

The odds chosen are the best available at legal U.S. sportsbooks at the time of writing, according to OddsChecker.com.

Ludvig Åberg (+1100)

This is Ludvig's first tournament since the 2024 TOUR Championship. He missed the FedExCup Fall events after having arthroscopic knee surgery. While betting a golfer in their first event post-injury is concerning, Åberg crushed Sea Island last year, and he wouldn't be playing in the FedExCup Fall either way because they are beneath him.

Åberg won The RSM Classic 2023 with a -29 score, four strokes ahead of the second-place finisher and seven strokes ahead of the two third-place finishers. He overpowered Sea Island last year, cutting the corner off doglegs while gaining 20.2 yards off-the-tee (OTT) compared to the field, according to DataGolf.com.

Furthermore, Åberg had eight top-10s in 2024, including second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ("signature event"), eighth in THE PLAYERS Championship, second in his first Masters, T5 at the Memorial Tournament ("signature event"), and T2 at the BMW Championship (FedExCup Playoffs).

Finally, Ludvig's odds would be +700 if he weren't coming off an injury. He dominated the FedExCup Fall last year and is so much better than the golfers in these fields. Åberg was T2 at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, T13 at the Shriners Children's Open, T10 at the WWT Championship, and won The RSM last fall.

BET 1.5u on Ludvig Åberg (+1100) at Bet365 to profit 16.5u

_____________________________

Jacob Bridgeman (+6500)

My Bridgeman bet is kind of a random dart throw. That said, Bridgeman has three T14 finishes or better in his last five starts: T11 at the Sanderson, T14 at the WWT, and T12 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Plus, the RSM Classic is a "birdie fest" that favors irons and putting, two of Bridgeman's best skills.

Bridgeman has gained strokes with his irons in 10 of his last 13 starts with shot-link data, per Fantasy National. That doesn't include the Bermuda and WWT, where he played well, because there isn't shot-link data for those events. Bridgeman is sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting and sixth in Birdie-or-Better rate this season.

Three of the four RSM rounds (if you make the cut) are on Sea Island's Seaside course, a Par-70 with 12 Par-4's. Bridgeman is fifth in Par 4 scoring on TOUR in 2024. Nine Par-4's at the Seaside course are 400-450 yards and Bridgeman has the sixth-best scoring average at Par-4's in that range over the last 24 rounds, per Fantasy National.

BET 0.3u on Jacob Bridgeman (+6500) at FanDuel to profit 19.5u

_____________________________

Michael Thorbjornsen (+9000)

The Stanford Cardinal got his full-time PGA TOUR status this summer the same way Åberg did: Being valedictorian of The PGA TOUR University for the Class of 2024. Thorbjornsen has a similar game as Åberg too. In fact, Thorbjornsen has a faster Club Head Speed and hits the ball further OTT, so he can implement the same strategy at Sea Island as Åberg.

Granted, Thorbjornsen has injury concerns as well. He withdrew from the Black Desert Championship last month after carding a first-round 67 (-4). He didn't make the weekend in five of his 10 PGA TOUR events this year. But, Thorbjornsen has flashed potential, with a T2 at the John Deere Classic with a -24 and a T8 at the Sanderson.

Thorbjornsen proved that he can go low at the John Deere and played great in those last two events we saw him in. He has picked up strokes on the greens in four straight starts. Ultimately, Thorbjornsen made my RSM 2024 card because I'm betting Åberg but he has just as much talent.

BET 0.25u on Michael Thorbjornsen (+9000) at Bet365 to profit 22.5u

_____________________________

