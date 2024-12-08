Sports Bettor Wagers $3.1 Million On Eagles-Panthers Game In Biggest Bet Of NFL Season

A sports bettor in Kentucky has a lot of faith in the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. So much faith, in fact, that they have placed an enormous $3.1 million bet on the Eagles to take care of business at home.

Circa Sports reported earlier this week about taking a $3.1 million wager on the Eagles moneyline against the Panthers with odds of -700, meaning if you wagered $700 you would win $100. When you wager over $3 million on the very short odds, however, that payout becomes roughly $442,850 if Philadelphia pulls through.

Not only is the wager on the Eagles the largest of the NFL season, but one of the largest ever reported in a legalized sportsbook in the United States.

With more than $3 million suddenly being laid on the Eagles, the odds for Philadelphia to win skyrocketed from -700 all the way up to -870. As of Sunday morning, that number has only grown, with most sportsbooks tailing the Eagles at around -1000 on the moneyline and favoring the Birds by 13.5 points.

According to The Athletic, the Eagles are the most-bet moneyline wager at both ESPN Bet and DraftKings, with the latter having 97% of the wagers and total dollars backing Philadelphia on the moneyline.

While the Eagles sit at an impressive 10-2 record entering the game, the 3-9 Panthers have been playing better football the past month having gone 2-2 over their last four games, but that clearly didn't steer the Kentucky sports bettor astray.

The Panthers knocked off the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants back-to-back weeks in November and have lost their last two games by a combined six points courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles haven't lost since September, having won eight straight games.