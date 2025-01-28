Ducks Fly Together Tonight Against Kraken

Ducks vs. Kraken, 10:00 ET

It wasn't a good night on the ice for me last night. Well, I mean, it wasn't a brutal night or anything. I lost my one and only play last night, and if I could've lasted another 15 seconds, I would've been victorious. I'm sure there is a joke about 15 seconds for my wife to make, but I'll leave that for her. Unfortunately, the goalie was pulled and in those last few seconds, the under went from winning to either pushing or falling depending on what number you got. Hopefully I can redeem myself tonight and avoid any last seconds collapses as the Ducks take on the Kraken.

The Ducks are not a team that I've talked about much this season, but they have a decent 20-23-6 record for the year and are 9-11-4 on the road this year. I feel like this season has been more even for a lot of teams with very few truly dominating teams. However, the Ducks are seventh in the Pacific Division standings which puts them behind Seattle and unlikely to make the playoffs unless they have a big run in them. They haven't played great over the past five games, going 2-3 over them. They've also dropped seven of their past 10 games. Their past two wins have been rather encouraging because they've scored five goals in both games. However, the problem is that this offense is probably not sustainable considering they've only averaged 2.47 goals per game. They are allowing their opponents to talk about four more shot attempts per game than their opponent. Lukas Dostal is likely in the net tonight with a 12-13-4 record and he has allowed opponents to score 2.93 goals per game. While that ranks 38th in the league, he has a .910 save percentage this season which is 15th, so pretty strong. He faced the Kraken in one of the first two matchups and allowed three goals, stopping 25 of 28 attempts.

The Kraken aren't much better than the Ducks this year, but they are slightly ahead in the standings with one extra point so far this season. Overall, Seattle is 22-26-3 for the season and is 12-11-3 at home this year. They have been fairly streaky this season, and this month they've struggled a bit going 5-7-1. That doesn't sound terrible, and it isn't. However, I think we can all agree they have room for improvement. They are 3-2 over their past five games and 4-3 over the past seven, even 5-4 over the past nine. If this team truly is average, which their record says they are, I think the signs would point to a loss here. The team had a four game homestand then the one game road trip to Edmonton, and now are back at home for another five games. They expect that Philipp Grubauer to be in the net tonight. He has a really rough record at 5-14-1 and is allowing 3.76 goals per game to opponents. He also has a .870 save percentage which makes me really concerned for his effectiveness in this game.

The Ducks aren't an easy team to back, but these are both not very good teams. I think the thing that should be encouraging is that both will likely find the back of the net fairly regularly. I think Dostal is a significantly better goalie in this one though and the Ducks have an edge with him. I like the over here, but I'm taking the Ducks +110 on the moneyline. I also think the puck line for them at -1.5 and +250 is worth a sprinkle. I will wait to confirm that Grubauer is in the net, because Joey Daccord for the Kraken makes this a different play, or at least a lower investment.

