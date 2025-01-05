Dolphins Will Put An End To Miserable Jets Season

Dolphins vs. Jets, 4:25 ET

The reason you play the games is to find out the outcome, right? I mean, if everything was based on projections and think pieces by talking heads (including my own) it would be a little boring. Don't get me wrong, if I had a crystal ball, I'd absolutely be using it for sports betting and to get loads of cash, but there is some fun in not knowing what will happen, and that's why we play the game. Today, we have two teams that were expected to be AFC East competitors squaring off as the Dolphins take on the Jets.

Miami entered the season with the idea that their offense was going to be one of the best in football. Now that the season is almost over, I can't really say that the Dolphins are that great on offense. Sure, their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed multiple games, but even with him they weren't nearly as dynamic or explosive as they were last season. Amazingly enough this team has found an identity on defense - something they were missing last season - and found ways to keep themselves in the playoff hunt. I'm sure a win here would make people think about what could've been. Tagovailoa misses some games, and maybe they could've won them and assured themselves of a playoff spot. Again, that's why you play the games and see what happens. He missed last game, and his status is uncertain for this one. If he plays I think the Dolphins can win this game with ease, but even if he doesn't, I think the Dolphins are the better team, looking to try and secure one more win to get themselves a winning record and keep their playoff hopes alive as their fate rests on the outcome of the Broncos game.

The Jets are arguably one of the biggest disasters of all time when it comes to professional football and the expectations versus reality. This team came into the season with expectations that they were going to win the Super Bowl, or at the very least, compete for it. Instead, they find themselves having fired their head coach, questioning if they should keep their starting quarterback, and having rumors that teenagers and Madden video games are the sources for personnel moves on the team. They are a complete joke of a franchise and that is saying something coming from a guy that has watched the Chicago Bears his whole life. The Jets enter this game at 4-12 and their wins this season are against the Titans, Patriots, Texans, and the Jaguars. Sure, the Texans are a decent enough team, but this was a terrible spot for the Texans - one that I actually had correct. Last week the Jets were embarrassed, once again, by a divisional opponent, the Bills. The Dolphins aren't the level of the Bills, but they are good. The Jets lost at Miami in Week 14 in overtime.

Despite having a good offensive output against Miami in that Week 14 matchup, the Jets defense still allowed 32 points. Last year, the Jets had one of the best defenses in the game. This year they've struggled to stop everyone. I don't know how you can back the Jets in this game other than them just not wanting to go out with a whimper. I'm taking the Dolphins, the team with things worth fighting for, and even if they know their fate, I still think they try significantly harder than the Jets and still have the better defense. I don't care if Tua plays or not, take the Dolphins.

