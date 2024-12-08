Dolphins Offense Will Roll Against The Jets

Jets vs. Dolphins, 1:00 ET

When the schedule makers took to the big board and tried to map out seasons, they probably expected that this game would have massive playoff implications. Niether of the teams in this game have much of a chance to make it any longer. Teams fall short of expectations every year, but it seems like this season we have a huge disaster from one of them and the other is still trying to figure things out. These teams that square off are the Jets and Dolphins who play in Miami.

The Jets are just terrible. I suppose putting all of your eggs in the basket of a quarterback who is old and is coming off of a major injury probably should've been viewed as a bad idea from the beginning. But, for the Jets to be this bad, it is quite the shock. The Jets are just 3-9 for the season and 1-5 on the road. They have won just one of their past five games, and it was a home game against the Texans, one that really didn't make sense that they would win, but it was a bad spot for the Texans. Their past three games saw them lose to the Cardinals, Colts, and Seahawks. If you blindly look at stats, Aaron Rodgers isn't having a bad season. He is completing about 63% of passes, has 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. These aren't that far off the numbers from his last full season in Green Bay. The defense, which kept them in a lot of games last season, doesn't seem to be able to close the door on opponents like they used to. The Jets are the second-best passing defense in football in terms of yards allowed, but they are just middle-of-the-pack in terms of points allowed.

The Dolphins have one of those "what if" seasons. I'm sure any fan and member of that team is wondering what would've happened this season had Tua Tagovailoa not gone down with injury in the second game of the season. He is back now and playing rather well. In six games back, he has thrown 13 touchdown passes and just one interception. In fact, he has only thrown an interception in two games this season. The Dolphins are just 3-3 in his games back, but have put up 27 or more points in four of the games, 23 or more points in four of the games. They still don't really have the team firing on all cylinders either as Tyreek Hill is either injured or has fallen off a cliff. He has just 654 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the season, putting him on pace for the lowest total of his career. Even running back De'Von Achane who burst onto the scene last year and had 800 rushing yards isn't quite as explosive this year. He is getting back to that lately having scored a touchdown in all but one of the games since Tagovailoa returned.

These teams have very different trajectories this season, but both of them are probably going to stay home once the playoffs start. With Tagovailoa under center, the Dolphins at least have a chance in every game. The Jets are talking about benching Aaron Rodgers, but as mentioned, I really am not convinced he is the true problem. I'm going to back the Dolphins to go over their team total at 24.5 in this one. The Jets team may have given up and I think the Dolphins can capitalize.

