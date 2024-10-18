Dodgers Will Punch Ticket To World Series Today

Dodgers vs. Mets, 5:08 ET

Every Cinderella story comes to an end at some point. Some of them end with that happy ending you're looking for and others fall short of those lofty goals. I really wouldn't say that there are a ton of princesses at the ball any longer in the MLB playoffs. Right now, we have one team on the verge of making the World Series with the Dodgers and another that is about to turn into a pumpkin in the Mets.

The Dodgers are on the verge of making the World Series in the first season with Shohei Ohtani on the roster. This has to be an MLB executive's dream. From the business side, the MLB is excited that they get their most marketable, international star in their biggest series. For the Dodgers as a whole, this is a great example of going after the best players and having it work out. Just think how good the Dodgers could be if they get some additional reliable starters in the offseason. For right now, the pitching has either been scoreless or done just enough to keep their opponents at-bay. The offense has been unstoppable again. Ohtani hit another homer yesterday, and Mookie Betts also hit one. Today the Dodgers also get their most reliable starter with Jack Flaherty on the hill. Flaherty has made two starts for the Dodgers this postseason. In his first one against the Padres, he struggled, allowing four earned runs with two homers in 5.1 innings. In his next start, which came in Game 1 against the Mets, he went seven scoreless innings with just two hits and two walks allowed with six strikeouts. Overall, the Mets are hitting just .200 against Flaherty in 90 at-bats.

This isn't the first time the Mets had their backs against the wall, but needing to win all three games remaining in the series is a bit of a stretch to ask them to do considering how well the Dodgers are hitting their pitching. New York still has a punchers chance and really shouldn't be counted out. Francisco Lindor continues to position the Mets for opportunities to win, but right now, they aren't stringing together the hits or getting the big homers that they need when they need it. They really only have the option of taking the series one game at a time. If they do happen to win this game, they head back to Los Angeles. If they lose, I think most will look at the season as a success. Today they are putting David Peterson on the hill and hoping he can extend this series. Peterson is a lefty making his fifth appearance for the Mets already in the postseason. He has a total of 8.2 innings pitched, and prior to his first game against the Dodgers he produced 6.1 scoreless innings. Against the Dodgers he allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.1 innings. Peterson doesn't have a great history against the Dodgers, either. In 67 at-bats, Peterson has allowed 23 hits, including eight extra-base hits and 15 RBIs.

I don't see how the Mets keep up with the way the Dodgers are hitting. Sure, there could be a bit of a lack of motivation for the Dodgers to win here instead of at home. However, the sooner it is wrapped up, the more rest they have before the World Series. That might not be ideal, actually, as I think they would want to continue with how locked in their offense is. Los Angeles will win this one and end the Mets season. Take the Dodgers to close it out.

