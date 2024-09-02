Dodgers Will Cool Off Red-Hot Diamondbacks

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 4:00 ET

I started yesterday’s article saying that I was happy to have gotten to the end of August. This is because I didn’t have a very good betting month. It isn’t like some sort of magic was going to happen now that we got into September and instantly wins were going to start happening, but it was nice to see a change on the calendar. Well, yesterday was not much better than what happened in August. I lost an MLB player and a WNBA player but college football had a very good weekend. Now I’m going to try and get some of the money back today as we play this game between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

I'm sure this won't shock anyone, but the Dodgers are once again at the top of the National League, and are almost 30 games over .500. It appears unlikely that they will win 100 games this season. Still, the number is fairly arbitrary anyways - it isn't like you win the World Series because you won 100 games or something. However, what is most exciting about this entire year is that as fans, we will be treated to having Shohei Ohtani playing playoff baseball. How is he doing in his first season wearing Dodger blue? He's leading the team in all three main offensive categories, with a .291 average, 44 homers, and 98 RBIs. He's also stolen 43 bases, which is the first time someone has 43 homers and 43 stolen bases in the same season. He is on his way to yet another MVP and the guy didn't even pitch this year. Unreal. Tonight, the attention will also be on mid-season acquisition, Jack Flaherty. Flaherty is 10-6 with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. He's been fine since coming to the Dodgers, producing two quality starts and only one outing where he allowed more than three earned runs. Diamondback hitters are surprisingly experienced against Flaherty. They are 31-for-121 against him in their careers with eight homers, eight doubles, and two triples.

The Diamondbacks were playing a bit of opossum this season, looking like they were dead for most of the year before finally breaking free and turning into a monster in the second half of the campaign. Arizona is five games back of Los Angeles right now, but I'd imagine they will make the playoffs via a Wild Card. Either way since the All-Star Break, they've catapulted up the standings with a 28-12 record. Despite a few mini-slumps, the team has done extraordinarily well. They are trying to get a split in this four-game set with the Dodgers, and need to win this one in order to accomplish that. The Diamondbacks turn to Eduardo Rodriguez in hopes of getting the victory for them. Rodriguez has only made four starts this season for the snakes, but Arizona has won all four of the games. He hasn't been stellar in any of them, but he's obviously been good enough. He allowed five earned runs over 5.1 innings in his last outing, and he has gone five innings in all four starts. The Dodgers hitters are also experienced against Rodriguez, going 30-for-101 against him with five homers and five doubles.

I know the Diamondbacks have been playing out of their mind in the second half and could find a way to ride this hot streak all the way to the World Series. That doesn't mean they are a better team than the Dodgers on paper. With Flaherty on the mound, I think they are the club to back here. Rodriguez has been okay, but nothing special. Flaherty has put together a nice season so far and I expect it to continue here. I'm going to back the Dodgers to win this one at 130.