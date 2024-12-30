Detroit Is Going To Destroy The 49ers

Lions vs. 49ers, 8:15 ET

The NFL season is winding down and we are at the end of Week 17. With just a few games remaining, there is still a little bit left to figure out in terms of playoff spots and seeding. The two teams in tonight's Monday Night Football game had very different seasons, and their destinies have already been figured out for the year, but there is still a bit of intrigue and interest as they face off tonight. Last season, the 49ers ended the Lions year. This year, the 49ers season is already over.

While the Lions can't get the type of vengeance they would like against San Francisco, they may still have that added motivation. It probably would just feel better if both were playoff teams or still competing for something. The Lions have looked like one of the best teams in football for the majority of the year and have suffered just two losses. They fell early in the season to the Buccaneers, in a game that was a revenge game for Tampa Bay. They also lost to Buffalo in a game that was one of the most exciting of the season. If you want to look at the deficiencies of the Lions, you have to search and really put together an argument. The bigger concern is that the team has a ton of injuries. If you want to have some questions about the Lions you can say they've beaten four playoff teams - the Rams, Packers, Vikings, and Texans (a beat-up Texans team) - this season. In those games, they only had one win that came as more than a one-score victory. The Lions offense, even without David Montgomery, still looks great, and should get what they want against the 49ers defense that isn't quite as dominant as they were last season.

The 49ers are the team that I kept believing were going to turn it around all season, and they never did. This team, coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, was expected to be one of the best in the game and run it back. Instead, they've turned in a 6-9 performance and have had an incredible stretch of confounding games. Occasionally they had very good games, looking like their offense from last season. Most of the time though, they were blowing leads or struggling on offense. Their primary receiver, a guy they pay a lot of money to, Deebo Samuel, did virtually nothing this season. He led the team in receiving yards just twice this year. Sure, there have been injury concerns for San Francisco, losing both of their primary running back options among other things. The truth is that they couldn't hold a lead. Virtually any talented team they faced beat them with ease this year. They have wins against the Jets, Patriots, Cowboys, and Bears - all bad teams. The only two wins against good teams were against Tampa after their bye week, and over Seattle who also won't make the playoffs.

If this game was in Detroit, you have to assume that the line would be at least -6.5 for the Lions. Because they are on the road, they are only -3.5 I just don't get it. I'm putting multiple units on the Lions tonight as they still need to win to secure the #1 seed and division after the Vikings won yesterday, and they have the added motivation from the playoffs last season. Back the Lions here and watch as they destroy this terrible 49ers team.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024