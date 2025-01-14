Sportsbooks Give Deion Sanders 50% Odds To Be The Dallas Cowboys' Next Coach

Sportsbooks are seeing "Primetime" in the Dallas Cowboys' future. Deion Sanders, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Cowboys 1995 Super Bowl champion and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, is the favorite at DraftKings (+100) to become Dallas's next head coach.

The Cowboys must replace former head coach Mike McCarthy after the two parties couldn't agree on a contract extension. From 2020-24, Dallas was 49-35 in the regular season, including three consecutive 12-win seasons and two NFC East titles under McCarthy.

If you ask me, McCarthy is a victim of bad injury luck and Jones' recent penny-pinching. For instance, Cowboys Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott suffered season-ending injuries in McCarthy's only two seasons as Dallas's head coach: 6-10 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2024. Plus, the Cowboys spent the least in free agency this past offseason.

As the saying goes, "You get what you pay for". Dallas needed Prescott to be a top-5 to -10 NFL quarterback and great injury luck to win 10+ games. Especially considering the emergence of the Commanders with future 2024-25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, QB Jayden Daniels, and former Cowboys defensive coordinator, Washington head coach Dan Quinn.

Anyway, betting Sanders +100 odds to be the next Cowboys head coach is dumb. Those odds imply a 50% chance of Sanders going to Dallas. Sanders' son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, is projected to be the first or second quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

I doubt Sanders will coach a team that doesn't draft his son. Since the Cowboys have the 12th pick in the draft, it would take a massive trade, and perhaps some Archie and Eli Manning shenanigans by Deion and Shedeur, to get the Sanders men to Dallas. There isn't a 50% chance of that happening.

An idea I've seen floating around on X is the Cowboys trading Dak and a ton of future draft capital to the Tennessee Titans for the first pick in the upcoming draft. Perhaps a similar trade can be made with the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 2 pick. But, a trade needs to be made before Deion joins Dallas. Or maybe Sanders doesn't care, and he accepts the Cowboys' job.

Either way, +100 odds is a "negative expected value" bet. If I had to make a bet on this market, I'd take Kliff Kingsbury at +350 odds. Retread coaches are trending back up (again, see: Quinn with the Commanders) and Jones witnessed Kingsbury get the most out of a rookie quarterback in Washington.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.