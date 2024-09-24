Cubs Can Steele Game From Phillies Bullpen Day

Cubs vs. Phillies, 6:40 ET

The National League playoff picture is essentially set with the exception of a few pieces moving around in certain orders and a huge series looming between the Braves and the Mets. While most teams have very little left to play for as we are now in the final week of the season, playoff baseball always presents us with a lot of great opportunities and more excitement than the long regular season. Obviously playoffs mean more in every sport, but I feel like baseball and hockey get the biggest boosts from the added stakes. Tonight, the Cubs, who won't be in the playoffs, take on the Phillies, a team that has World Series aspirations.

What went wrong for the Cubs this season? It is hard to say that anything went wrong. The team is likely to end the season a couple of games over .500, and at worst, one game under. That's about what you should expect out of the roster they put together. Their hitting has been questionable all season and was questionable going into the year. Cody Bellinger didn't put together an MVP season, and Dansby Swanson's bat wasn't very good this year. There was a lack of production at third base, and injuries left some holes offensively that they just couldn't overcome. The pitching staff was good, led by the surprise season from rookie Shota Imanaga, but injuries also kept them from having a consistent rotation. Justin Steele is one of those guys that had injuries but was good when he did take the ball. Steele is 5-5 for the season with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. After pitching all of August, he returned to the hill last week against the Athletics for the first time. He only pitched 2.2 innings, and while he allowed no earned runs, he did walk three hitters and allow another two hits. I have some questions about how deep he will go into this game. After all, what is the point of risking him this late in the season when you have no chance of making the playoffs? I would be surprised to see him throw much more than 80 pitches in this game. Phillies hitters are just 10-for-44 against Steele in their at-bats, but Nick Castellanos has his number going 6-for-14 against him.

The Phillies are destined for the playoffs and look like they could be one of the toughest teams to get past. Having made it to at least the National League Championship Series two straight years, this really shouldn't be a surprise. The lineup is among the best in the league with multiple All-Star caliber players. They have the playoff experience, so they know what it takes and the pressure shouldn't be quite as surprising. The pitching staff has looked great most of the season with Zack Wheeler as a Cy Young candidate, Aaron Nola having a great season, and even Ranger Suarez pitching surprisingly well. Tonight, they turn to a different starter, Tanner Banks, to stop the Cubbies. Banks, a left-hander, is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 69 innings. This is likely to be a bullpen game for the Phillies as Banks hasn't completed more than two innings in any game this season. He did face the Cubs when he was with the White Sox earlier in the year and allowed two earned runs in just a third of an inning.

The Cubs have the better starter, but that's not saying much considering the guy they face today is a reliever. They also don't have much to play for. That is not to say they won't be competitive. It just means that they might be cautious with Steele and they might use a non-traditional lineup or give some guys playing time in order to evaluate them or put them in a low-pressure situation. I do think the Phillies may be coasting a bit, just looking to not get injured before the playoffs. I'll back the Cubs to win this one at -125.

