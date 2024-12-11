College Hoop Looks For Wednesday, December 11th

NCAA Basketball Plays

It is another slow day for sports as we have just two hockey games, two NBA games, and no football whatsoever. There aren't a ton of college games today either, but there are some opportunities for us to snag a couple of wins. Rather than break down one big game, I'll share my thoughts on a couple of games you can play today. Take a look below and see what we can get a chance on tonight in some college hoops contests.

Maine vs. Duquesne, 7:00 ET

Maine is getting a bit of press this year because the likely number 1 pick in the draft is from Maine the state, and they happened to play Duke - where he currently attends - in their first game of the season. While they were blown out, losing by 33, they actually played fairly well against one of the best teams in the country. Since then, the team has gone 6-4, winning two games at a time each time they win. They really haven't had to face anyone significant outside of Duke this season. Although not a great program, they beat Navy a few games ago. Duquesne is off to a rough start to their season, having lost six straight games before beating Old Dominion in a close one. At this point they should be pretty good in close games with five of their nine games being within ten points. This one should be another tough matchup for them as Maine has been comfortable enough playing on the road. Duquesne hasn't been very good and has lost to teams worse than Maine already. I think the best look in this one is to take the 6 points with Maine, but it might also make sense to sprinkle on the moneyline for them as well.

Colgate vs. Kentucky, 8:00 ET

One of these teams is ranked as one of the best teams in the country. The other is a toothpaste. No, obviously it is not a toothpaste company, it is an actual college and a fairly popular one. Still, Colgate isn't really known as a big name school or a basketball school, for that matter. That becomes even more obvious as you look at their 2-8 record, one that has them just 1-5 on the road this season. They have lost four straight games, with two of them being reasonably close but the other two being blowouts. Kentucky on the other hand is a big-name school and certainly a basketball powerhouse. The team is stacked with five-star recruits and very talented players. They did lose their first game recently, but it was on the road. They dropped a game to Clemson 70-66 on the road. Their most recent game was a boxing match between the Wildcats and Gonzaga, winning by one point in overtime. In this game, there really is no question about who will win - it will be Kentucky, and I do think they cover the giant spread, but more than anything, I think Kentucky will rack up points. I'm playing the Wildcats over 93.5 points in this one. I think Colgate won't be able to stop anything.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024