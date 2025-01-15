WATCH: One Of The Worst 'Bad Beats' Ever In North Texas Vs. East Carolina College Hoops

After watching a god-awful "bad beat" (or one of the luckiest betting wins ever) on Tuesday, I wanted to pour bleach in my eyes. Granted, it was a random American Conference college basketball game between the North Texas Mean Green and East Carolina Pirates.

But, still, someone had money on it and my well-wishes go out to the poor people who lost money on this game. I guess my sympathizing with the losers of this bet rather than cheering the winners gives you an idea of where I'm at as a sports bettor currently (down bad).

Regardless, you watch the footage below and tell me what you think.

This "bad beat" (yes, I'm officially calling it that) stands out to me for a couple of reasons. First, 99 times out of 100, the winning or losing team dribbles out the clock in the final seconds of a game with a double-digit margin. You see this all the time in the NBA, mostly due to sportsmanship.

Second, players don't want to lower their shooting percentages by chucking up a half-courter. Even in college hoops, teams won't shoot random half-court heaves as time expires. Overs cash more with meaningless fouls in college basketball. I've seen teams foul down eight points with 10 seconds left. It's effing stupid. The game is over. Let everyone go home.

However, this "bad beat" is more unique because of the time remaining. North Texas tried to dribble out the clock but, as you can see, there was a half-second on top of the 30-second shot clock. Frankly, I'm not sure a half-second is enough time for a half-court heave. The clock operator might have paused for literally a split-second.

Either way, that's why they call it gambling. In horse racing, slots, table games, poker, and sports betting, random sh*t happens all the time. That's what we signed up for. (PS, everyone who hears "that's why they call it gambling" immediately after losing a bet wants to stab the person who said that in their throat).

