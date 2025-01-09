Clay Travis Serves Up His College Football Gambling Picks For The 'Final Four'

Okay, we went 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff -- at least a winning week -- with our picks running our season totals to 91-108.

Now we've got just two games left: Penn State vs. Notre Dame tonight and Ohio State vs. Texas tomorrow.

This is part of a five-game football playoffs festival that will give us two straight days of college football followed by three days of NFL wild card action.

I'll have my NFL picks up tomorrow, but let's get rolling with four winners for the college football final four.

Penn State +1.5 vs. Notre Dame and the under 45.5

I think Penn State wins this game outright.

Why?

Quarterback play -- Drew Allar has more downfield passing talent than Riley Leonard does. And I think that will reveal itself at some point in this game, because these two teams are really mirror images of each other.

We have dynamic running back talent coupled with elite defensive talent on both sides.

So where's the difference maker?

The passing game. I think Drew Allar hits Tyler Warren for a late touchdown to propel the Nittany Lions to a 20-17 victory.

That means we'll hit on Penn State and the under tonight for a double win.

Ohio State -5.5 vs. Texas and the over 53.5

Since losing to Michigan the Ohio State Buckeyes have been a completely different team.

No one can cover Jeremiah Smith in college football, and he's come into his own in these playoffs, dominating against Tennessee and Oregon.

As long as Will Howard has time to throw -- and the Buckeyes actually throw the football! -- Ohio State's not going to lose to anyone in the playoff.

While this number has gotten steep, Texas has been an enigma, just wildly inconsistent all season long.

And while it's crazy to say it, it's true, the Longhorns dodged most of the top talent in the SEC and haven't really been challenged that much.

Their best SEC win all season? Vanderbilt.

Even the match-ups in the playoff haven't been elite so far: Clemson and Arizona State are two of the worst teams in the 12-team field.

Ultimately, I just don't think Texas is that great.

Which is why I think Ohio State wins by double digits, 38-24, giving us a double win on the spread and the over.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, four winners for the college football final four.

Get rich, kids.

And enjoy the games!