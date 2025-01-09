Clay Travis Serves Up His College Football Gambling Picks For The 'Final Four'

Published|Updated

Okay, we went 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff -- at least a winning week -- with our picks running our season totals to 91-108.

Now we've got just two games left: Penn State vs. Notre Dame tonight and Ohio State vs. Texas tomorrow. 

This is part of a five-game football playoffs festival that will give us two straight days of college football followed by three days of NFL wild card action.

I'll have my NFL picks up tomorrow, but let's get rolling with four winners for the college football final four. 

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar warms up with the football in action during the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Penn State +1.5 vs. Notre Dame and the under 45.5

I think Penn State wins this game outright. 

Why?

Quarterback play -- Drew Allar has more downfield passing talent than Riley Leonard does. And I think that will reveal itself at some point in this game, because these two teams are really mirror images of each other. 

We have dynamic running back talent coupled with elite defensive talent on both sides. 

So where's the difference maker?

The passing game. I think Drew Allar hits Tyler Warren for a late touchdown to propel the Nittany Lions to a 20-17 victory. 

That means we'll hit on Penn State and the under tonight for a double win. 

PASADENA, Calif. - Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2025. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohio State -5.5 vs. Texas and the over 53.5

Since losing to Michigan the Ohio State Buckeyes have been a completely different team. 

No one can cover Jeremiah Smith in college football, and he's come into his own in these playoffs, dominating against Tennessee and Oregon. 

As long as Will Howard has time to throw -- and the Buckeyes actually throw the football! -- Ohio State's not going to lose to anyone in the playoff. 

While this number has gotten steep, Texas has been an enigma, just wildly inconsistent all season long. 

And while it's crazy to say it, it's true, the Longhorns dodged most of the top talent in the SEC and haven't really been challenged that much. 

Their best SEC win all season? Vanderbilt. 

Even the match-ups in the playoff haven't been elite so far: Clemson and Arizona State are two of the worst teams in the 12-team field. 

Ultimately, I just don't think Texas is that great. 

Which is why I think Ohio State wins by double digits, 38-24, giving us a double win on the spread and the over.   

...

There you have it, boys and girls, four winners for the college football final four. 

Get rich, kids. 

And enjoy the games!

Tags
Written by
Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021. One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines. Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide. Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports. Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.