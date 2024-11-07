Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Winning Bets Include Riding The Bills, Rolling Up Points With 49ers, Bucs

Published|Updated

We went 3-4 last week with the OutKick Six Pack to drop our season record to 32-36-1, but let's keep the mojo rolling from Trump's landslide victory on Tuesday night with our picks this weekend. 

I feel 6-0 coming, just like Trump went 7-0 in the battleground states on Tuesday!
 

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Oct. 13, 2024. Photo: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bengals at Ravens, the over 52.5

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson both have their offenses firing on all cylinders and I think that continues on Thursday night. 

The over's the play. 

NASHVILLE - Drake Maye of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Patriots +6.5 at the Bears

Drake Maye impressed me last week against the Titans. 

Which is why I'm going to be the only person on the planet taking the Patriots as a big road underdog at Chicago. 

SEATTLE - Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bills -3.5 at the Colts

The Bills should be a much bigger favorite here. 

This line is so fishy, I almost didn't take it. 

But, come on, Josh Allen vs. Joe Flacco? The Bills win big and cover this number. 

Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins throws it across the middle of the field vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins throws it across the middle of the field vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Falcons -3.5 vs. the Saints

I know the Saints just fired their head coach, but Kirk Cousins and the Falcons are dominating the division right now. 

And that isn't stopping no matter who is on the sideline for the Saints.  

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

49ers at Bucs, the over 50.5

Both teams have elite offenses and both teams have defenses that have struggled. 

Even with the Bucs injury issues at wide receiver, don't overthink it. 

The over cashes. 

DETROIT - Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the third quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lions -3.5 at the Texans

The Lions are the best team in the NFC. 

The Texans are great, but not playing at the same level as the Lions right now. 

Detroit rolls into Houston and wins by double digits. 

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners for the OutKick six pack. 

Let's keep the Trump momentum rolling and post a 6-0 weekend.  

