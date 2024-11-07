Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Winning Bets Include Riding The Bills, Rolling Up Points With 49ers, Bucs

We went 3-4 last week with the OutKick Six Pack to drop our season record to 32-36-1, but let's keep the mojo rolling from Trump's landslide victory on Tuesday night with our picks this weekend.

I feel 6-0 coming, just like Trump went 7-0 in the battleground states on Tuesday!



Bengals at Ravens, the over 52.5

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson both have their offenses firing on all cylinders and I think that continues on Thursday night.

The over's the play.

Patriots +6.5 at the Bears

Drake Maye impressed me last week against the Titans.

Which is why I'm going to be the only person on the planet taking the Patriots as a big road underdog at Chicago.

Bills -3.5 at the Colts

The Bills should be a much bigger favorite here.

This line is so fishy, I almost didn't take it.

But, come on, Josh Allen vs. Joe Flacco? The Bills win big and cover this number.

Falcons -3.5 vs. the Saints

I know the Saints just fired their head coach, but Kirk Cousins and the Falcons are dominating the division right now.

And that isn't stopping no matter who is on the sideline for the Saints.

49ers at Bucs, the over 50.5

Both teams have elite offenses and both teams have defenses that have struggled.

Even with the Bucs injury issues at wide receiver, don't overthink it.

The over cashes.

Lions -3.5 at the Texans

The Lions are the best team in the NFC.

The Texans are great, but not playing at the same level as the Lions right now.

Detroit rolls into Houston and wins by double digits.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners for the OutKick six pack.

Let's keep the Trump momentum rolling and post a 6-0 weekend.