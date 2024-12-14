Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Santa's Come Early With Christmas Winners

I'm still jet-lagged from an amazing week in Israel -- which I'll be writing about soon -- but in the meantime, I'm coming back with a gambling vengeance with the Outkick Six Pack.

Unfortunately, we went 2-5-1 last week to run our season record to 45-55-2.

But I love the slate this weekend, so let's dive right in with seven early Christmas winners.

Jets at the Jags, the under 40.5

The Jags are an offensive disaster and the Jets pretty much have given up on the season.

So what happens in a matchup of two teams that entered the season with high hopes and are now thoroughly disinterested?

The under cashes.

Cowboys at the Panthers, the under 43.5

We'll stay on the under train here.

Although I'm a bit leery of the Panthers coming out and winning big since Bryce Young has finally started playing decently.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, who flashed life for a bit, are back to playing dead.

Under's the play.

Bengals -5 at the Titans

The Bengals have finally found an offense that they won't give up 30+ to -- the TItans, who are so inept in all phases that it's tough to even bother to watch their games.

My family has been Titans season ticket holders since the new stadium opened -- that's over 25 years now -- and I barely even bother to watch Titans games now. I mostly just go straight red zone.

Heck, a few weeks ago it was a perfect fall day and I was out for lunch and didn't even rush back home. I couldn't believe how many people I saw without a care in the world at kickoff time.

Is this how normal people live?

It's not just that the TItans are bad, it's that there is zero reason for hope.

At all.

That continues on Sunday when Joe Burrow's offense finally outscores someone, beating the Titans by double digits.

Chiefs at the Browns +4.5

This game will probably end with a Jameis Winston fumble on the kneel-down play which the Chiefs scoop up and score on to win by a single point.

But even when that happens, we will still get the cover.

In all honesty, I actually like the Browns to win this game outright.

Truly.

But I'll take the points.

Patriots at the Cardinals -6

The Cardinals have been playing sneaky good this season even though most haven't really noticed.

The Patriots?

Well, they're discovering that without Tom Brady, they're back to stinking again.

Maybe for a generation or so.

Sorry, Pats fans.

The Cardinals win by double digits.

Bills at the Lions, the over 54.5

I know it's a massive over here but this game is, I hope, a Super Bowl preview filled with offensive pyrotechnics.

Both offenses dominate and NFL MVP Josh Allen finds a way to get the win late for the Bills.

But not before both teams go for 28 or more.

The over cashes.

Steelers +6 at the Eagles

The Russasiance continues in Philly, where the Steelers find a way to win the battle of Pennsylvania.

But let's take all the points just to be safe.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, Santa Clay is delivering seven early Christmas winners for all the good boys and girls out there.

And I'll be back with OutKick the Show and The Fade this week with Kelly Stewart as well.

So I'll see you to break down the college football playoff games and NFL Week 16 on Thursday.