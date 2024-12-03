Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Lions, Steelers Roll On As Does MVP Josh Allen

Last week was a disaster. We went 1-5 on our Thanksgiving picks to drop to 43-50-1 on the season.

I have no excuses at all.

We got smoked.

But you're in luck, I'm back this week with eight winners for the OutKick Six Pack.

Packers at the Lions -3.5

The Lions are the best team in the NFL this season, but they needed the Bears' incompetence on the final drive to get out of Thanksgiving with a win as a double-digit favorite.

This week with extra time to prepare and get healthy, I expect the offense to be humming and for the NFL's best division, the NFC North, to have a clear leader once and for all -- the Lions.

Detroit is the football mecca and the Lions cover and win.

Browns at the Steelers, the over 43.5

The renaissance of Russell Wilson -- the russissance? -- has taken over Pittsburgh.

Remember when Mike Tomlin's decision to bench Justin Fields was much criticized? It feels like a long time ago. Suddenly no one can stop the Steelers' offense -- except the Browns a couple of weeks ago.

But other than that, no one.

As for the Browns, you have no idea who will score every time Jameis WInston throws the football.

Tell me that isn't exhilarating.

The over cashes between these two... again.

Raiders at the Buccaneers -6.5

The Bucs are back in contention in the NFC South after a brutal stretch of injuries.

Baker Mayfield has the offense humming again and the Raiders, outside of Brock Bowers, are tough to watch.

The Bucs win by double digits.

Jags at the Titans -4 and the under 40.5

Yes, it's a double bet on the saddest game of the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence is probably not going to be play and even if he did, the Jags are awful. But they're even worse than awful with Mac Jones.

The Titans are really bad too.

Indeed, this might be a battle of the two worst teams in the NFL.

But the Titans are playing a bit better of late and while I'm not sure Will Levis is better than many quarterbacks, he's better than Mac Jones.

Give me Tennessee to win a very bad game 24-10 over the Jags.

Jets at the Dolphins -6

The Dolphins can't play in the cold.

But fortunately they are back in South Florida for this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have no interest in the season continuing and don't play well anywhere.

Give me Tua and company to win by double digits.

Bills -5 at the Rams

Josh Allen is the NFL MVP this year.

He just keeps making incredible plays each week and the Bills seem to be improving down the stretch run of the season.

The Rams surged for a bit and now are back to stinking. The Bills travel to Los Angeles, take over the stadium, and win by a touchdown or more.

Bengals at the Cowboys +5

The Bengal defense is truly atrocious.

So atrocious, in fact, that the Cowboys are going to win their third straight game.

Big D for the cover and the outright win.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, eight winners this week for all of you in the OutKick Six Pack.

Hope y'all have fantastic weekends, betting and otherwise.