Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Enjoy The Ride With Jared And Dak In Week 6

I'm headed up to Knoxville this weekend for the Florida-Tennessee game, and we will be doing a couple of OutKick shows to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief.

That's all taking place on Friday evening at the Yee Haw Brewery in downtown Knoxville.

So I hope to see many of you there if you're in town for the game.

But, as always, I also have six OutKick NFL Six-Pack winners for all of you.

So far this season, we are 21-20-1 on the year with our NFL picks. So we're making money -- unlike in college football -- but we have work to do to drive up the win rate even more. Which I'm going to do with a baker's half dozen of winners for you this weekend, starting with Thursday night football.

49ers at Seahawks, the over 48.5

The biggest surprise to me of three straight 49er losses? The defense. It hasn't been very good. As for the Seahawks, they don't have a great defense either. So let's kick back and see which offense can deliver.

My guess? Both offenses can.

Which is why I'm hopping on the Thursday night over.

Commanders at Ravens, the over 51.5

Speaking of fun offenses, how great has Jayden Daniels been as a one-man DC football restoration?

I loved him at LSU and love him even more so far in the NFL.

As for the Ravens, the offense is making plays, but the defense, especially for the Ravens, given their history, hasn't been playing well at all.

So, in a battle of the nation's capital area, I'm taking the over here as well.

Bucs -3.5 at the Saints

The Saints will be without Derek Carr and, after a 2-0 start, have been crumbling of late.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are still nursing a late collapse on the road against the Falcons and have had two weeks to think about it.

I think Baker and the rested Bucs come out gunning and win by double digits in New Orleans.

Colts at the Titans +1.5

The Titans aren't good.

But they've had two weeks to get ready for the Colts and the Colts aren't good either.

I can't believe I'm saying it, but I think Will Levis can avoid a moronic turnover for a week and I think the Titans get the outright win in Nashville.

Steelers at the Raiders +3

We may see Russell Wilson in as the starter, but the Raiders played him several times in the AFC West when he was with the Broncos.

And I don't think Russell Wilson is curing this Steeler offense.

The Raiders win outright, but I'm happy to have three points in my pocket too.

Lions at the Cowboys over 52.5

In one of the most fun games of the weekend, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott both let it rip, raining down points in both directions.

Who wins?

Who cares, just take the over and enjoy your victory.

Bills -2.5 at the Jets

The Jets have fired their coach and the Bills gave away a regulation win to the Texans with some questionable late play-calling.

So what happens on Monday night?

A new coach won't fix this Jets offense, the Bills win by double digits.

There you have it, boys and girls, it's time to get rich, kids with our OutKick NFL Six-Pack.

I'll see some of you at Florida-Tennessee.

Until then, stay safe everyone