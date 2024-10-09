Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Enjoy The Ride With Jared And Dak In Week 6

Published|Updated

I'm headed up to Knoxville this weekend for the Florida-Tennessee game, and we will be doing a couple of OutKick shows to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief. 

That's all taking place on Friday evening at the Yee Haw Brewery in downtown Knoxville. 

So I hope to see many of you there if you're in town for the game. 

But, as always, I also have six OutKick NFL Six-Pack winners for all of you. 

So far this season, we are 21-20-1 on the year with our NFL picks. So we're making money -- unlike in college football -- but we have work to do to drive up the win rate even more. Which I'm going to do with a baker's half dozen of winners for you this weekend, starting with Thursday night football. 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

49ers at Seahawks, the over 48.5

The biggest surprise to me of three straight 49er losses? The defense. It hasn't been very good. As for the Seahawks, they don't have a great defense either. So let's kick back and see which offense can deliver. 

My guess? Both offenses can. 

Which is why I'm hopping on the Thursday night over. 

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels rips a pass vs. the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 5 at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels rips a pass vs. the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 5 at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Commanders at Ravens, the over 51.5

Speaking of fun offenses, how great has Jayden Daniels been as a one-man DC football restoration?

I loved him at LSU and love him even more so far in the NFL. 

As for the Ravens, the offense is making plays, but the defense, especially for the Ravens, given their history, hasn't been playing well at all. 

So, in a battle of the nation's capital area, I'm taking the over here as well. 

TAMPA - Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Bucs -3.5 at the Saints

The Saints will be without Derek Carr and, after a 2-0 start, have been crumbling of late. 

Meanwhile, the Bucs are still nursing a late collapse on the road against the Falcons and have had two weeks to think about it. 

I think Baker and the rested Bucs come out gunning and win by double digits in New Orleans. 

Will Levis Meme: Titans QB Goes Viral On Social Media Against Dolphins

Titans quarterback Will Levis. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colts at the Titans +1.5

The Titans aren't good. 

But they've had two weeks to get ready for the Colts and the Colts aren't good either. 

I can't believe I'm saying it, but I think Will Levis can avoid a moronic turnover for a week and I think the Titans get the outright win in Nashville. 

DENVER - Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Steelers at the Raiders +3

We may see Russell Wilson in as the starter, but the Raiders played him several times in the AFC West when he was with the Broncos. 

And I don't think Russell Wilson is curing this Steeler offense. 

The Raiders win outright, but I'm happy to have three points in my pocket too. 

L-R: Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images); Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Lions at the Cowboys over 52.5

In one of the most fun games of the weekend, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott both let it rip, raining down points in both directions. 

Who wins?

Who cares, just take the over and enjoy your victory. 

HOUSTON - Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Bills -2.5 at the Jets

The Jets have fired their coach and the Bills gave away a regulation win to the Texans with some questionable late play-calling. 

So what happens on Monday night?

A new coach won't fix this Jets offense, the Bills win by double digits. 

...

There you have it, boys and girls, it's time to get rich, kids with our OutKick NFL Six-Pack. 

I'll see some of you at Florida-Tennessee. 

Until then, stay safe everyone 

Tags
Written by
Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021. One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines. Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide. Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports. Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.