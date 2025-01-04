Clay Travis' NFL Six Pack: Burrow And The Bengals Keep Rolling

Santa Clay finally had a good week.

We went 5-2 last week with the Outkick Six Pack running our season record to 56-65-2.

Still far from ideal, but at least we're finally moving in the right direction. Plus, after these six winners, we'll be back to nearly .500, just in time for an epic playoff run.

So here we go, let's get rich, kids.

Bengals -1.5 at the Steelers

Joe Burrow is on an absolute roll right now, and I'm not betting against any defense to stop him.

Not even the Steelers, who have made a living under Mike Tomlin when it comes to stopping elite quarterbacks.

Give me Burrow and the Bengals to finish in style with a road win and cover at Pittsburgh.

Panthers at the Falcons -7.5

The Falcons are fighting to hold on to the NFC South after a collapse down the stretch. Such a collapse, in fact, that they've benched Kirk Cousins.

Meanwhile, the Panthers, after a bit of a surge late in the season, are just ready for the season to come to a merciful close.

Give me the Falcons to keep the pressure on the Bucs with a win and a cover against the Panthers.

Texans at the Titans, the under 36.5

The Texans have nothing to play for, having already won their division and guaranteed themselves a home playoff game; meanwhile, the only thing the Titans have to play for is NOT WASTING THEIR POSITION TO DRAFT SECOND BY WINNING THE DAMN GAME.

I'm not kidding about this, if the Titans win this game and cost themselves five or six draft spots in the process, I'm going to completely and totally lose it on OutKick The Show on Monday.

In a game where neither team wants to win that bad and the weather is going to be absolutely awful, the under hits.

And the Titans had better lose too.

Bills -2.5 at the Patriots

Speaking of teams that need to lose, the Patriots really, really need to lose too.

Because like the Titans, they have nothing else to offer to their fan base but a decent draft pick this year.

And just like the Texans, the Bills have nothing to play for.

Nothing to play for beats out needs to lose and the Bills win and cover.

Saints at the Bucs -13.5

The Bucs want to put away the Saints early to win the NFC South and also notch big contract incentives for Mike Evans.

So they come out, proverbial guns blazing, and run up a three-touchdown lead.

Which they hang on to throughout the game to win the NFC South and cover a big number.

Vikings at the Lions -2.5

Talk about stakes -- if the Lions win they are the one seed, get a bye, and have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If they lose, they're the five seed and probably have to win three straight road games to make the playoffs.

Goodness.

And that's just the Lions. The Vikings win the division with a win too.

What stakes!

I can't wait to watch this game.

The Lions win and cover, notching us a perfect 6-0 weekend.

Respect the picks, and let's all get rich heading into the Wild Card weekend.