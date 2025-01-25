Clay Travis Gives You Four Winners For Sunday's NFL Conference Championship Games

We went 5-3 last weekend for the divisional round playoff, running our season record to a still woeful, but a bit better, 66-77-2.

Now, in what, sadly, will be the final college or NFL football weekend of the year with more than a single football game to watch until late August, I've got four winners for you to kick back and enjoy in Sunday's doubleheader.

We already talked about these games on The Fade Thursday, but we will have one more gambling show live from New Orleans for the Super Bowl on Wednesday of Super Bowl week. (I'm told OutKick will have a badass stage on radio row for the week's festivities down there too, btw.)

So here we go with the four Sunday winners.

Washington +6 at Philly and the over 47.5

This is 100 percent a vote for Jayden Daniels' exceptional play to continue.

I understand that's unprecedented -- how can a rookie really be expected to win three straight road games as an underdog? -- but everything about Jayden Daniels this season has been unprecedented.

He's simply been remarkable.

All the pressure is on Philly here and Washington is playing with house money because no one thought the Commanders would do this.

The Commanders defense has shown up the past two weeks, producing a bevy of turnovers, and the Philly offense, if Saquon Barkley can be corralled to any degree at all, hasn't been great in the passing game.

Ultimately, I feel like Philly finds a way to get the win, but it's a close one 28-24 E-A-G-L-E-S -- unlike the moron mayor, I can spell -- for an over hit and a Washington cover.

Bills +2 at the Chiefs and the under 47.5

It's Josh Allen's time.

I know the Chiefs have had Allen's number, but this feels like a Peyton Manning-Tom Brady situation to me.

Sooner or later Manning, after being the perpetual bridesmaid, finally got his own title.

That happens on Sunday when the Bills win their first AFC title since the Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reid era.

Josh Allen is phenomenal, Patrick Mahomes is just okay, and the Chief magic finally runs out.

The Bills get it done, 23-20, giving us an outright Bills win and an under as well.

There you have it, boys and girls, let's go 4-0 in advance of the Super Bowl match-up.

And I look forward to seeing many of you down in New Orleans.

Get rich, kids, and let's roll.