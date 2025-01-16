Clay Travis Gives His Picks For The NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

The best weekend of the NFL year is here -- the four divisional round playoff games.

Like most of you, I'll be locked and loaded watching games all weekend -- in my case, doing it from Washington, D.C. getting ready for inauguration day.

I can't wait.

Last week we went 3-5 with the OutKick Six Pack running our season record to a woeful 61-74-2.

But that all changes this weekend when we go a perfect 8-0 in the four divisional games.

So let's get rich, kids.

Chiefs -8.5 at the Texans and the under 41.5

Credit to the Houston Texans for taking complete control of the final 35 minutes or so of their game against the Chargers. The Texans dominated on both sides of the ball, turning a game where they looked positively awful into a blowout the other way.

So I was impressed by the Texans and what they did last week.

But here's the problem.

The Chiefs never, ever lose games like these.

I mean, you might possibly, get them in the AFC title game, but they're like the Patriots of old, they are always in the AFC title game or the Super Bowl.

This year, somehow, they've been the best team in the AFC and I don't even think they've played that well most weeks. So what happens in this game? I'll tell you, the Chiefs defense puts a sleeper hold on the Texans offense and eventually pulls away for a 23-10 win.

Meaning you hit the Chiefs cover and the under for a 2-0 start to the NFL gambling weekend.

Washington at the Lions -9.5 and the over 55.5

I love everything I've seen from Jayden Daniels this year: his poise, his leadership, his fearlessness, all of it. If you're a long-suffering Redskins/Commanders fan, congrats, you're finally getting rewarded for your faith.

But here's the problem -- the Lions don't just beat teams, they maul them.

And Washington is going to get mauled on both sides of the ball on Saturday night in Detroit.

The Lions advance to the NFC title game with a dominant 42-20 victory that's never really close.

Rams +6.5 at the Eagles and the under 44.5

Get ready for a defensive war in Philadelphia.

The Rams, fresh off a beatdown of epic proportions, roll into the city of brotherly love -- unless you're a Packers fan at the game with your fiancee -- and immediately enter into trench warfare.

It's nasty, brutish and eventually the Eagles persevere with a 17-13 win, but in the process, the Rams cover and the under hits, for another double win.

Ravens at the Bills +1.5 and the under 51.5

I know we've got two of the four best quarterbacks in the NFL going head to head in this game, but I'm going to be the only guy out there who picks the under.

Why?

I think both defenses will come to play and keep both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson from taking over.

I'm tempted to pick the Ravens because Derrick Henry has been the most dominant offensive player in the NFL this year, but ultimately it just feels like this is Josh Allen's year. Especially at home in what should be an absolutely electric atmosphere in Buffalo.

Which is why the Bills get a late touchdown for the 24-21 win.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, eight winners for all of you on the best weekend of the NFL all year.

Get rich, kids.

And let's all kick back and enjoy the football.