Clay Travis' College Football Picks Week 13: Expect Underdogs To Keep It Close In SEC, Big Ten Showdowns

Rejoice, we finally had a winning week with our college football gambling picks!

Of course we only went 5-4, but as anyone who has ever gambled knows that's a clear sign that we are going 15-0 this week.

In the meantime, our season record is now 65-84, which means when we hit on all 15 of these picks we will be back close to break even on the year.

We've hit the comeback trail, baby!

So let's get rolling with winners.

SMU at Virginia +10

As the pressure grows on playoff contending teams -- especially when they play teams with no pressure at all -- I think we're going to get some unexpectedly close games.

SMU is cruising toward the ACC title game, meanwhile Virginia is stumbling and bumbling its way through the season, a mediocre 5-5 on the year.

But for one weekend, the Cavaliers rise up, like Jeb Stuart on a late night raid long ago, and get us the cover with late-game heroics.

Ole Miss at Florida +10.5

Speaking of teams going on the road with high pressure scenarios in play, Ole Miss will almost certainly be in the playoff if the Rebels can finish 10-2.

Next week is the Egg Bowl, but this week is the last substantial challenge -- an upstart Florida Gator team that has been playing everyone tough down the stretch as long as DJ Lagway is healthy.

Do I think Florida springs the upset here?

No.

But do I think Rebel fans are nervous midway through the fourth quarter with a tie game in Gainesville, yep.

Gators cover.

Indiana +13.5 at Ohio State

Look, the Hoosiers have come out of nowhere and if they win this game, they're headed to the Big Ten title game against Oregon.

Which is still wild to say.

So a ton of the focus is on Indiana, but I'm actually a bit more interested in Ohio State -- how good are the Buckeyes?

I know they're 9-1 and won at Penn State, but have they really looked great against any top competition this year?

Not to me.

And with health issues on the Buckeye offensive line, I like Indiana to show up and keep this game closer than anticipated.

IU covers.

Kentucky +20.5 at Texas

Next week the Longhorns are on the road in Aggieland for the long-awaited return of one of college football's biggest rivalries.

Last week Texas was at Arkansas, which is a tough environment against a team that really hates them.

Now they get Kentucky in Austin.

This has the feel of an ultimate trap game.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has a decent defense and an enigmatic offense. And while the Wildcats are only 1-6 in conference they were good enough to beat Ole Miss at Ole Miss and nearly beat Georgia.

Will Kentucky beat Texas? Almost certainly not.

But can the Wildcats keep it within a couple of scores?

Yep.

C-A-T-S C-O-V-E-R!

Penn State at Minnesota +11.5 and the under 44.5

The Golden Gophers are 6-4 and most people haven't really noticed any of their games.

They've just kind of plodded along all season, typically staying within a touchdown either way in most games.

I think that continues Saturday when Penn State rolls into town intent on solidifying its playoff path.

Expect a low scoring game without much sizzle that ends 21-13.

Penn State wins, but you hit the under and we get our cover.

BYU at Arizona State -3

The best story, arguably, in major conference college football may well be Arizona State's rise to Big 12 contention.

From out of nowhere, the Sun Devils are a home win away from potentially punching a ticket to the Big 12 title game.

Meanwhile, BYU rolls into town distraught over their home loss to Kansas last weekend and suddenly staring at two potential losses in a row that would drop them from playoff contenders to out of the Big 12 title game.

What happens?

Fork 'em, ASU by a touchdown.

Colorado at Kansas +3.5

The Jayhawks helped to salvage a very disappointing season by going on the road and pulling off a big road win at BYU.

Now they're back home and everyone is crowning Colorado.

Not so fast.

Kansas wins outright, throwing the Big 12 title race into complete chaos.

Missouri at Mississippi State +7.5 and the over 57.5

Mississippi State can't stop anyone from scoring.

Even Mizzou, whose offense hasn't been great for much of the season. (To be fair, they were solid last week at South Carolina and gave their team a chance to win).

In all seriousness, I love the over here, it's my blood bank guarantee, but I also love Mississippi State, coming off a bye week, with a late chance to get an SEC win.

Really.

The dogs are barking in Starkvegas!

Army +14.5 vs. Notre Dame

Army's undefeated and most haven't noticed.

Notre Dame's 9-1 and angling for a playoff spot and everyone's noticed. Although, to be fair, it kind of feels like the Fighting Irish are a bit under the radar, at least compared to past seasons.

So what happens in a special game in New York City?

Army keeps it a one-scoring game and has a chance to steal it late.

Texas A&M at Auburn +2.5 and the under 46.5

Auburn is the best team with a bad record in the SEC.

That certainly sounds like it's damning the Tigers with faint praise, but they've basically had a chance to win every game this year.

If the Tigers can avoid disastrous turnovers for a week, and I think they can, they have a real shot to win what should be a defensive battle. Because, tap the veins, boys and girls, I'm going with a second blood bank guarantee of the week, the under here.

As for Texas A&M, next week is one of the biggest games in program history in Aggieland.

Would it surprise you if A&M isn't completely dialed in here?

Give me Auburn to pull off the upset and the under to hit.

Alabama at Oklahoma +13.5

It's been a disaster of a first season for Oklahoma in the SEC.

The Sooners are sitting at 1-5 in conference,

Heck, two weeks ago OU choked in improbable fashion at Missouri.

Since that time Brent Venables has had two weeks to put together a defensive game plan for Alabama.

OU is a proud program and this is their last chance to salvage at least something from year one in the SEC.

I think they play lights out and keep the game close.

An upset may be too much to ask, but a single digit win for the Tide that gives us an easy cover?

I'll take it.

Vanderbilt +7.5 at LSU

You've got two 6-4 teams that feel completely different about those results so far.

Vandy is ecstatic, LSU is mailing it in.

I like the Commodores, coming off a bye week, to go to Baton Rouge and get the outright win.

Really.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, we've got 15 winners for you to send you into Thanksgiving week with a big grin on your face.

As always, #respectthepicks and let's get rich, kids.