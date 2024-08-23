Clay Travis' College Football Picks For Week 0: Points Will Be Scarce In Dublin For Georgia Tech-FSU

Rejoice, college football has returned, and with it, I, your fearless gambling leader, am back for another season of massive OutKick winners.

In addition to giving you weekly picks on the NFL and college football, which will be posted here on OutKick each week as they have been for years, I'll also be hosting a weekly gambling show with Kelly Stewart, aka Kelly In Vegas, called "The Fade."

So you can put that on your schedule.

Most weeks it will air on Thursday, but I'll be on the road quite a bit so we might have to jump around on some of those dates.

I'll also be on the road again this fall for four or five weeks going to the biggest games in the SEC footprint with Fox's Big Noon pregame show. This will be the fourth year in a row that I've done that.

So my schedule will be packed all fall.

With that taken care of, there aren't many games on the horizon tomorrow, but there are a couple that I have my eyes on and let's go ahead and get everyone started on the winning path with three big winners.

Georgia Tech +11.5 vs. Florida State, and the under 55.5

This game is live from Ireland and I can't wait to wake up and pop it on tomorrow morning.

We've got FSU, with a brand-new quarterback who used to play at their top rival, looking to erase the anger from last season's conclusion and Georgia Tech, sneakily, building itself back up into a decent program. (Seriously, the Yellow Jackets are competing for elite talent on the recruiting trail like we haven't seen in a very long time).

So what happens overseas in an ACC showdown between a perennial power and a usual also ran?

Both teams come out a bit flat, the game is ugly, and I like Georgia Tech to cover as a big underdog and for the final score to be relatively low as well.

Call it FSU 28, Georgia Tech 20, and we've got a double win to start the season.

SMU -26.5 vs. Nevada

SMU is now in the ACC and starts off its new conference home with a monster win over Nevada, running up the score and soaring over the 26.5 line

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 3-0 in Week 0.

I'll be back next week with a bevy of winners, but, as always, #respectthepicks and I look forward to seeing many of you on the road this fall.

