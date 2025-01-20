Clay Travis' College Football Championship Game Picks: Two Winners To Finish The Season

Published|Updated

What a day.

We had an incredible inauguration in Washington, D.C. and I’m gearing up to head out for the inaugural balls tonight — you may be able to catch me in a tux on Fox News tonight and with Tomi Lahren on Fox Nation — and I’m also going to be keeping tabs on the national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

We went 1-3 last week to essentially finish the year at an awful 92-111.

And I’ve only got two picks left for you.





Ohio State -8.5 vs Notre Dame and the under 45.5.

I feel like this game will be bruising for three quarters with both defenses dominating and then Ohio State, which has the vastly superior wide receivers, pulls away late with a couple of big pass plays to win 28-14.

Boom, a cover and an under to cap the season with a double win.



Hope y’all have a fantastic night, I’m off to celebrate the big Trump win.

Thanks for supporting OutKick through another outstanding college football season.

Love you guys.










