Clay Travis' College Football Championship Game Picks: Two Winners To Finish The Season

What a day.



We had an incredible inauguration in Washington, D.C. and I’m gearing up to head out for the inaugural balls tonight — you may be able to catch me in a tux on Fox News tonight and with Tomi Lahren on Fox Nation — and I’m also going to be keeping tabs on the national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.



We went 1-3 last week to essentially finish the year at an awful 92-111.



And I’ve only got two picks left for you.

Ohio State -8.5 vs Notre Dame and the under 45.5.



I feel like this game will be bruising for three quarters with both defenses dominating and then Ohio State, which has the vastly superior wide receivers, pulls away late with a couple of big pass plays to win 28-14.



Boom, a cover and an under to cap the season with a double win.



…



Hope y’all have a fantastic night, I’m off to celebrate the big Trump win.



Thanks for supporting OutKick through another outstanding college football season.



Love you guys.