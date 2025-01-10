Chargers Will Destroy Texans

Chargers vs. Texans, 4:30 ET

We’ve reached that point in the season, my friends, where every game matters. Everything will be scrutinized and everything will be overanalyzed. To me, I really don’t care. I just want some good football, and I want my bets to cash. If I bet on a spread, I hope the game is a blowout in my favor so I don’t even need to sweat. I do think this game should be a blowout as the Chargers take on the Texans.

Los Angeles has to travel to take on the Texans and if you’re not familiar with the last time that the Chargers went on the road to play an opponent in the playoffs, I should probably remind you what happened. Look away Chargers fans, if there are any true ones out there. The halftime score of the game was 27-7. The Chargers were winning that game. In the second half, the Jaguars held the Chargers to just three points and ended the game with a 31-30 score. The Jaguars first two drives of that game were interceptions, and they actually threw four picks in the first half. In the second half, the Chargers defense couldn’t get a stop, allowing three touchdowns and a field goal on the four Jaguars possessions. They missed a field goal as well. Since then, I wouldn’t say there has been much excitement for Los Angeles, but we now are back with a better coach, a team that plays defense, and a balanced running/passing game.

The Texans have been here before. They were here last year in CJ Stroud’s first season under center. He didn’t have the most magnificent season this year, but he was still reliable despite his team dealing with numerous injuries and missing personnel. Last year, the Texans faced the Browns and crushed them in the Wild Card weekend. They lost the next game, but ultimately, they were kind of playing with house money. Stroud, this season, has thrown fewer touchdowns and more interceptions. He can’t afford to make mistakes in this game if they want to keep it close. The team has a good defense, but they’ve looked questionable against the better teams of the league. Joe Mixon put together a great season for them, but look for Harbaugh and the Chargers to limit his success in this one.

I’ve tried to see how Houston can win this game, and I think it will take another meltdown from the Chargers. Justin Herbert is the better quarterback – it’s close, but I think he is. The Chargers have the better coach. The Chargers have the better defense. If Herbert turns the ball over, that’s probably the way the Texans can win it. He’s been really good about being smart this year. I’ll back the Chargers to cover this -3 spread.