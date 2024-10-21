Chargers Defense Can Lead The Way Tonight

Chargers vs. Cardinals, 9:00 ET

This is (I think) the third time this season that we've had two Monday Night Football games. I personally like it a bit more and would probably prefer that we can do that with Sunday Night Football, too. Tonight seems like we get two matchups that are set up to be very good games. It also means that we get a second game to bet on which is always a fun turn of events. In this one we get a game between the Chargers and Cardinals taking place on Arizona.

The Chargers are just 3-2 for the season but are coming off of a win after two straight losses and a bye week. Last week wasn't without its own set of interesting situations as their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, missed the start of the game due to an irregular heartbeat. He will be wearing a monitor during the game this week as well. This game was in control for the Chargers for the majority of the game as they were winning 23-0 before the start of the fourth quarter. Bo Nix finally started getting things going against the Los Angeles defense, getting two touchdowns and a field goal. Against Arizona, the Chargers should be able to throw the ball with the Cardinals being one of the worst teams against the pass in football. They are even worse against the run, allowing 153 yards per game to opponents, the third most allowed. Arizona also has allowed more points to opponents than any team other than the Jaguars, Cowboys, and Panthers. Los Angeles has an offense that can do whatever they want against this Cardinals team.

It seems as though pretty much this statement can be true about any of the past few Cardinals seasons, but it has been wildly inconsistent in Arizona. The Cardinals are 2-4 for the season with wins over the Rams and the 49ers. The Rams don't look like they are a great team this year, but they certainly are a good enough team. The Rams aren't a team that should've lost 41-10 though. That game was over in the first quarter as the Cardinals destroyed the Rams pass defense. I'm also starting to think the 49ers are not great, but it still is a big win for the Cardinals. Their losses came to the Bills, Lions, Commanders, and Packers. At this point, all four of those teams look like they will be in the playoffs at the end of the year. In the past three losses, it seems like the Cardinals offense disappears. They've scored 14 or fewer points in all three of those losses. The Chargers have the best defense in the league and are well coached. Coming into tonight's game, they have allowed the fewest points per game at 13.2. They are also in the top half of the league in terms of both pass and rush defense, so the Cardinals should have a tough time tonight.

The line for this game is going in favor of the Cardinals, but I'm not exactly convinced they have things together. If we look at the defenses, the Chargers certainly are better there. If we look at quarterbacks, I think the Cardinals are still behind in that as well. Overall offenses might be a bit closer, because I do like some of the Arizona weapons more than the Chargers. Either way, I'm taking the Cardinals team total under 21.5. I don't think they are going to score at will in this one.

